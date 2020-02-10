Earthquake hits Onslow coast while Pilbara cleans up damage from Ex-Tropical Cyclone Damien

Pilbara, battered by cyclones, received another hit from Mother Nature last night, hit by an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.4 off the coast of Onslow.

The quake was recorded just before 5.30 pm, with the quake felt about 100 km from the city of Northwest.

The earthquake comes after Ex-Tropical Cyclone Damien tore through the Pilbara this weekend as a three-cyclone category.

Locals beg for help to clean up, while mining activities in the region remain uncertain.

The damage has been extensive and widespread, as Karratha tackles the aftermath of the most powerful storm in more than three decades.

Tidying up can take weeks, with both the local and national government still giving a dollar figure on how much it will cost.

“It was tough, but we have a great community, we are used to cyclones, we do things like this very often and everyone is pulled together to get our city back on track,” Karratha Mayor Peter Long told 7News.

Dampier, Karratha and surrounding towns were among the hardest hit by Ex-Tropical Cyclone Damien.

Today, parents and teachers describe the region as “as a war zone.”

It is unclear when students will be back in classrooms because 11 schools in the region remain closed.

Karratha Airport was also plagued but is now operational again.

As far as major mining activities are concerned, Woodside says it is just starting to assess the impact of the storm on its assets.

Rio Tinto has temporarily suspended some work and will not resume until it is safe.

The mayor of Karratha says that he has now asked for help with natural disasters of the state and federal governments to clean up the destruction.

While the tropical lowlands continue to follow the interior, it is predicted that it will dump a dangerous flood.

.