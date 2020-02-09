Duva’s XI: Scott McDonald was excluded from the confrontation with the old club Western United because of the transfer clause from Brisbane

Scott McDonald does not queue for Brisbane Roar against his former club Western United because of a transfer clause that is rarely used by A-League clubs. That and more talk points in Duva’s XI.

McDonald left Western United last month to make contact with Robbie Fowler’s Roar after the tensions between the experienced attacker and boss Mark Rudan increased.

McDonald doesn’t get the chance to get one over his old employer because of a clause in the deal that sent him north.

Plus, the latest talks of world football, including the future of Mile Jedinak, Kevin Muscat’s life in Belgium and could Lionel Messi really leave Barcelona?

1 RETURN OF THE JEDI?

Mile Jedinak has not played since he left Aston Villa last May, but the former Socceroos skipper is not yet retired.

Jedinak, 35, trains solo with a view to playing and uses the facilities at Villa, where his two older children – Andre, nine and Alex, six – train at the Premier League club academy.

Central Coast, the first A-League club from Jedinak, Melbourne Victory, Western Sydney and A-League expansion club Macurthur Rams, joining next season, heads the A-League clubs that have tried to sign it.

Camera IconFormer Socceroos skipper Mile Jedinak has not retired despite not playing since last May. Credit: News Corp. Australia

Jedinak, from Birmingham, however, prefers to stay abroad, for family reasons and because he has a potential coaching career in mind.

Jedinak completes his UEFA A license and has a great future in coaching, he has worked among the best of Australia in Ange Postecoglou, Tony Popovic and Graham Arnold, plus stints among various international managers.

He is a student of the game and started to focus on coaching after he joined Crystal Palace in 2011.

Camera IconScott McDonald ruined a missed opportunity during his short period at Western United. Credit: AAP

2 MCDONALD’S RETURN BLOCKED

Western United took the extraordinary step of inserting a clause into ex-Socceroo Scott McDonald’s contract when he left the club for Brisbane Roar last month.

The clause prevents him from standing in front of United in Ballarat on Sunday.

The clause is common for relocations abroad, less for direct transfers.

It is understandable given that they are competing for a final spot – Brisbane overtook United in six at the weekend – but it underlines the tension between McDonald and Western United boss Mark Rudan.

No love was lost between the clubs and Rudan had a word war with coach Robbie Fowler from Brisbane in the last meeting of the teams at the Suncorp Stadium. Thing, thing.

3 MATILDAS LIFTThe Matildas have increased a level since the 2019 World Cup, although Thursday’s collision with China will be their major Olympic qualifying test.

The Europe-bound crew played a hat trick with Caitlin Foord instead of late substitute Sam Kerr and stand-in-skipper Steph Catley, who could also be with her in Arsenal, scored a rare goal in the 7-0 win over Chinese Taipei .

The attacker of Melbourne City, Kyah Simon, impressed her first performance in 16 months. Matildas coach Ante Milicic and assistant Ivan Jolic have worked hard to solve the problems of the World Cup.

Camera IconMohamed Toure became the third youngest debutant of the A-League on Saturday. Credit: AAP

4 YOUNG PISTOL II

Mohamed Toure – younger brother of breakout sensation Al Hassan Toure 2019-20 – produced one of the best debut performances of a teenager in the loss of Saturday night against Brisbane Roar.

Age 15 years and 320 days, Toure became the third youngest debutant of the A-League and caused Brisbane Roar huge problems in a stunning 10 minutes with his speed, directness, deceit and work ethics.

Born in Guinea, the younger Toure will be the target of Liberia as his older brother was. But he is on the radar of Australian youth team coaches.

Melbourne City almost signed it a few months ago.

5 MOOY MAGIC

Aaron Mooy produced another top display in midfield in the decisive draw in Brighton with fellow relegation scrapper Watford.

A loss would have left the Seagulls just one point above the drop zone, but a late equalizer created a three-point buffer from Watford and West Ham.

Socceroos teammate Mat Ryan was solid in goals, as they solidify their fast-growing Premier League reputation.

6 VICTIM INJURIES WOE

Robbie Kruse’s newest hamstring misery should ask questions for Melbourne Victory.

Kruse misses 6-8 weeks after he tore off a hamstring moment after entering the field in the 2-1 loss to Melbourne City.

While Kruse suffered an injury, hamstrings were never a problem.

Friday’s injury was his third from 2019-2020, and the second time he did his right side.

Under ex-top performance boss Anthony Crea, Victory had an impeccably soft tissue record, but Kevin Muscat’s departure coincided with a massive back room exit and Victory did most of the preseason without a conditioning chef.

The injuries have compromised the Victory season.

If Kruse and the German Tim Hoogland had played the most games this season, Victory would be well anchored in the top six.

7 AUSSIE COACHES ABROAD

The sizzling start of Kevin Muscat to the Belgian Pro League continues, with Sint-Truiden defeating AS Eupen 5-2, after a 2-1 deficit recovery.

The Muscat team has won three of the four games since arriving last month and scored no less than 10 goals.

Meanwhile, Anok Postecoglou’s Yokohama F. Marinos continued to entertain the Japanese Super Cup in a shameful shootout (nine straight penalties missed) after a 3-3 draw against Vissel Kobe of Andres Iniesta.

8 SOCCEROOS WATCH

The English League One arouses the interest of Socceroos boss Graham Arnold, with yesterday’s duo Ryan Williams and Bailey Wright impressive.

Winger Williams scored in Portsmouth’s 2-0 win, while Wright had a sudden impact on fellow promotional aspirants Sunderland and led the Black Cats to a second out in three games.

The 1-0 win over Ipswich Town brought Sunderland to sixth place.

Arnold has 35-40 players on his radar for the March qualifiers against Kuwait and Nepal.

Winger Craig Goodwin scored a brace in Saudi Arabia this weekend, while Ajdin Hrustic (Groningen) won an important victory in his Dutch side.

Camera icon Could Lionel Messi really leave Barcelona to play in the English Premier League? Credit: AP

9 MESSI EXIT?

Can the ever-impossible scenario of Lionel Messi Barcelona become a reality abandoned?

Rival European giants are circling after Lionel Messi’s spit with ex-teammate, Barcelona sports director Eric Abidal, who accused the players of ‘not working hard’ under former coach Ernesto Valverde, who set up an inflammatory reprimand for Messi on Instagram.

The six-time Ballon d’Or winner took revenge on Twitter and urged Abidal to “give names”.

Making a Messi movement more plausible is the recent revelation that it has an exit clause for June.

Pep Guardiola, the boss of Manchester City, is talking about a possible reunion.

Camera icon Heidelberg United starts the NPL Victoria season against South Melbourne on Friday. Credit: News Corp. Australia

10 NPL DEPARTURES

South Melbourne’s NSL derby with Heidelberg United (Lakeside Stadium, Friday) and the Dandenong derby between City and Thunder (George Andrews Reserve) head the opening round of Victorian NPL games, with a real buzz around improving local competition.

Ex Socceroo Sasa Ognenovski starts his coaching journey led by Dandy City, who has retired former Melbourne City midfielder Nick Kalmar from Green Gully, while Thunder has succeeded in re-signing predator Brandon Barnes.

11 ALREADY UNITED’S LAST CHOICE

Leeds United by Marcelo Bielsa follows a familiar path and stutters at the business end of the championship season.

Many Australians are eager to have Mark Viduka and Harry Kewell’s former club return to the Premier League, but yesterday’s 2-0 loss to Nottingham Forrest was the fourth defeat in five games and let Leeds hold onto the second place, with Slaves Bilic’s West Brom at the top.

