DRS confusion grabs Pink ODI

The third ODI between South Africa and England at The Wanderers was a bizarre time when technology didn’t provide all the answers.

The two nations contest the crucial game in the three-game series. The hosts lead 1-0 after the second game ended.

DRS confusion at The Wanderers

The Proteas were sent to bat after England won the throw and chose the field, and the early moments of their innings were not without controversy.

With Temba Bavuma and Quinton de Kock on the crease, the latter did not pick up Adil Rashid’s false Un and was caught in the front after the referee raised his finger.

Bavuma checked the decision and reps showed that the ball had hit the stumps.

However, an important detail was missing during the review, namely whether the ball had brushed the racket or a glove on the way to the pads.

Ultra-Edge could not be called in time, but Bavuma finally received its marching order.

Rassie van der Dussen was the next man, and in the next delivery he was also caught up front and the referee shook his finger. This meant that South Africa had lost the only criticism of its innings.

However, on the way back to the pavilion, he was held back after the referees took a second look at the decision.

The Proteas batsman paused when repetitions – with the help of ball tracking – showed that the ball had missed the stumps.

What do the rules say about such a scenario?

While the events in the middle can lead to controversy, the referees abided by the rules set out in Article 3.6.8 of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Rules of the Game.

The article states that an evaluation that has been deemed unsuccessful can be resumed by the game referee if it is not conclusive due to a technical defect, as was the case at the time of the Bavuma delivery.

“Such a decision is final and must be made as soon as possible. It will be communicated to both teams as soon as the ICC referee has determined all relevant facts. A player rating classified as “unsuccessful” will not be restored if, despite technical defects, the correct decision could be made with the other available technology. “

International Cricket Council

South Africa has set England a target of 257 to hunt its 50 overs.