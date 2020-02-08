Drive and share passenger battles for life after Jandakot is hit

A 22-year-old man fights for hospital life after being hit by a passing car shortly after leaving a ride-share vehicle in Jandakot.

Major Crash Unit officers are looking for the driver of the car who did not stop after beating the man on Solomon Road around 3 am on Saturday.

The victim, who was a passenger in the partial-drive vehicle, was brought to Royal Perth Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators want to talk to anyone who saw the crash or was around the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000 or report online at crimestopperswa.com.au.

.