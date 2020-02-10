Drake addresses viral video about him in JAY-Z’s Marcy projects

Drake is finally talking about a viral video of himself in JAY-Z’s Marcy Projects, which was slightly shaken.

Drake has always been a proud Canadian, hailing from the Forest Hill neighborhood of Toronto, and responding regularly to 6 in his poems. At the same time, it seems that the rapper’s “God’s Plan” has a reputation for honoring the roots of hip hop in a new music video he shot at the Marcy Projects housing complex in Brooklyn. It is unclear how this area, known for the blockchains that Jay-Z grew up to become a billionaire rap rapper, is behind today’s Drake or his new video.

Some of the clips that the viewers shot during the shoot had internet trolls cracking down on Drake for his uncomfortable appearance as he tried to show tranquility in a space in which he clearly did not belong.

The clip shows Drake silent and awkwardly singing the lyrics to his song, leaning against a fence in front of Mars’ houses and wearing a blue Yankees bomb jacket. People in the neighborhood are heard laughing as security allows them to distance themselves from the rapper and movie crew. While Drake looks like he wants to shoot, it may be because of the comments and laughter of the crowd rather than the neighborhood as a whole.

It is unknown which song Drake was producing for this particular video, or even which project was added to the song. Rumors of Drake and Future’s new album release have been heavily circulating music news lately, especially with the release of their latest single, “Life Is Good” and “Wishes”. Suggest a suggestion on how long to stay alive. Hopefully, Drake tastes the Brooklyn references in his new work and gives homage to Howie’s hometown.