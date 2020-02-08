Dragon Ball FighterZ World Tour Finale Live Stream for Go1, SonicFox, Wawa, Fenrich, Dekillsage, Kazunoko, Shanks, Maddo, BNBBN, ChrisG and more

After a long season of qualifying tournaments, the final of the Dragon Ball FighterZ World Tour is taking place this weekend in Paris, France.

Players who have qualified for the main part of the event are CO | Go1, FOX, SonicFox, ASM, Wawa, CO, Fenrich, Dekillsage, BC, Kazunoko, VGIA, Shanks, Maddo, PG, BNBBN, EG, NYChrisG, Supernoon, B, BC | ApologyMan, BC | Tachikawa and Resurrection | Seo.

Of course there will also be a last chance qualifier for which over 250 people have registered.

Some of the notable players who will compete in this qualification are BC | Tachikawa, WrNx | Kayne, BC | Hirohiro, Tako956402, OBAssassin, PG | Nakkiel, Cuba and BC | LordKnight, but there are of course many others.

The main part of the tournament is played in four different round robin groups, of which the players qualify for one main group.

Streaming is done at Red Bull.

<noscript><iframe src="https://player.twitch.tv/?channel=redbull&autoplay=false" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" scrolling="no"></noscript>

Click on the images for a larger version

Plan the image courtesy of AceKingOffSuit.