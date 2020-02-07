Downtime of the Telkom mobile network

Telkom users report that they cannot connect to the operator’s network or cannot use the Internet.

The Telkom down Detector Site showed a huge increase in reports since around 11:00 p.m.

The problems appeared to particularly affect mobile users, with complaints from urban areas – including Johannesburg, Pretoria, Durban and Cape Town – being the most common.

Several Telkom customers were frustrated with comments about Downdetector.

“Telkom mobile network failed? Both phones have lost the simulation connection in Cape Town, ”said one user.

“You called Telkom and you don’t know that LTE has failed. Apparently there are no complaints – USELESS. Lady says restart your router and take out the SIM card. I’ve told her four times that it doesn’t work. Oh, she says and then hang up the phone, ”said another.

One user indicated that he could not make calls and said that neither the TelkomSA nor the TelkomSA-R network was functional.

Telkom did not immediately respond to requests for comments from MyBroadband. The operator still has to explain the cause of the downtime.

The following images are from Downdetector and show the increase in reports over the past 24 hours as well as a map with the report concentration.

Read Now: Telkom Cancellation Nightmare – Blacklisted 1 Year Later

Subscribe to our daily newsletter