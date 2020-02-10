Downpours to put out bushfire “in days”

The month-long bushfire crisis in Australia is likely to be over in a few days, officials said on Monday, when heavy rains extinguished several massive flames and extinguished dozens more as downpours swept south.

Days of torrential rains have caused flash floods in New South Wales and Queensland and once dampened raging fires that volunteers had been fighting for months without success.

Record rainfall

Sydney experienced its wettest time in 20 years in the middle of several days of heavy rainfall, which led to chaotic scenes across the city.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, 391.6 mm (15.42 inches) of rain have fallen in Sydney in the past four days – the highest in such a period since 414.2 mm in February 1990.

Several major bush fires were extinguished by the deluge, including a “mega-fire” that spanned 500,000 hectares north of Sydney and a similarly sized fire in the south of the city that relieved residents and firefighters.

James Morris, spokesman for the New South Wales Rural Fire Service, said 30 fires were still on Monday, but they are expected to be extinguished soon if the rain moves south in the coming days.

“They’ll probably be out by the end of the week,” he told AFP.

Drought areas in the east of the country also received welcome downpours. However, more persistent and extensive rainfall will be required to compensate for years of drought.

From fire to flood

The stormy weather has brought days of chaos and destruction, with one man missing after his car was torn from a road in northern Sydney and hundreds more rescued from the state’s flooding.

The police said that a search for the missing person was carried out on Monday, but no sign of him or his vehicle was found.

Several rivers, including the Parramatta River in western Sydney, overflowed, while residents near the Narrabeen Lagoon in the north of the city were ordered to evacuate late Sunday, fearing that their homes could be flooded.

Emergency services tried to respond to calls for help when strong winds uprooted trees, ocean foam-coated houses by the sea, and boulders fell on parked cars.

Almost 90,000 households were without electricity on Monday. Electricity suppliers warned that it could take days for electricity to be restored in some areas.

The Insurance Council of Australia said that insurers received an estimated loss of $ 45 million ($ 30 million) early Monday, which is expected to increase as soon as the full extent of the loss becomes apparent.

By Agence France-Presse (AFP)