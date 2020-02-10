Double the joy as SA swimmers dominate the Midmar Mile

It was a day for South African celebrations when the Durban duo of Robyn Kinghorn and Michael McGlynn wrapped up the titles of women and men in the aQuellé Midmar Mile in Howick, KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday.

International swimmers have dominated elite events in recent years, with Michelle Weber and Chad Ho winning the last one-two in 2016. The winners of 2016, who are both working towards the Olympic qualification for Tokyo 2020 later in the year, wanted to repeat this feat this year, but were dominantly beaten, according to the organizers.

Local swimmers get by at Midmar Mile

Both Kinghorn and McGlynn coped perfectly with the troubled conditions. They drove to the top of their respective races and could not be caught over the long distance.

Kinghorn chose a line across the dam to the right of the chase pack, and it turned out to be 16 in 21 minutes to get to the finish line. Samantha Randle finished second with Victoria Earle third in 21: 30m and fourth in 2016 by Weber.

“I’m burning inside, but I’m extremely happy with my race,” said the 20-year-old Kinghorn afterwards. “Today everyone has their heart swim out, I know that. The blow was extremely bad and when I looked up I got some waves in my face. I didn’t really know where to go, so swimming along and seeing the others was pretty worrying, but I just tried and bowed my head. “

McGlynn was at the forefront of the men’s race from the start when he enjoyed the challenge of the harsh conditions. After finishing second last year, the Durban swimmer was determined to be ahead this time and to reach the shore in 18 minutes. The seven-time champion Ho finished second at 19:02 and Henré Louw finished third five seconds later.

McGlynn described how he chose the line for crossing the dam: “I decided to just do what felt right, and that was the middle. It changes every year. I just lowered my head and started walking. I’ve tried looking back a few times, but you know you say “don’t look back” – so I just kept going. I am also a marine swimmer, so these conditions played into my hands today and it was my day. It is my first win and I am happy that I was able to do it for South Africa. Midmar Mile is very prestigious. My first win, I’m 20 – I’m happy. “

One of the most impressive swimmers of the day was the Midmar Champion of 1977, Paul Blackbeard, who was the overall winner of the second competition of the day for swimmers aged 13 and under. The almost 62-year-old climbed out of the water at 9:34 p.m. and also took first place in the 61-70 category.

“It was better than yesterday. Still a little bumpy but it was a nice bath and the water is nice and clean so it’s nice. I thought there would be a 13 year old who is much closer to me, so it was a little surprise that a 61 year old could win, ”said the former South African star who now lives in Perth and has an Australian record in his age group from 100 to 1500 m freestyle.

In the meantime, Bailey Forrest won the girls 13 among the future stars of the sport and 23:39 under races and Connor Reinders won the boys 13 and 22:48 under category.

Elsewhere, Ebrahim Mahomed from Pietermaritzburg was determined to finish his first aQuellé Midmar mile. It took 1 hour 28 minutes and 5 seconds, but it didn’t matter. The disabled swimmer, who was cheered on massively at the finish, said: “My daughter has been swimming for the past two or three years and I only learned to swim last year after watching her swim.

“It was a fantastic experience. I did it yesterday but there were some lightning bolts so they stopped the race for safety reasons when I was around 300m away so I wanted to do it again today. After yesterday’s race it was difficult today but we did it, ”he added, joking that his next mission would be to defeat his daughter.

– African News Agency (ANA), edited by Jacques Keet