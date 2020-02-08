“Don’t expect follow-up series in the near and immediate future.”

It’s been five years since we were treated to the Street Fighter: Assassin’s Fist web series, a live action street fighter show that refreshingly didn’t cause us to wince from gnarled one-liners or unrelated ones Story beats to get confused.

Creator Joey Ansah and the efforts of his extremely dedicated crew led to a show that the fighting game community could unexpectedly leave behind, and simply made the audience ask, “What’s next?”

We’d rather report that our half a decade of patience has finally paid off, but unfortunately an update from Ansah tells us that we should not expect anything soon.

The 12-part web series focused on the training trips of Ryu and Ken in the present, as well as Gouken and Akuma in the past, and was a passion project for Ansah and co-author Christian Howard.

The show’s creator, director, and Akuma actor have posted an update on Assassin’s Fist’s Facebook account that states that Studio’s bureaucracy has made it impossible to pursue them at this time.

We have posted the message below so you can see all the details.

As you may all remember, SFAF was funded on a tight budget of $ 2.5 million with a lot of personal financial investment and deferment from all the key actors and crew members. All the money went to the screen and not into our pockets to deliver the best possible product. This way I was able to maintain full creative control (which is a rarity when making films). The streamlined history, which mainly takes place in the Japanese wilderness of Ryu, Ken, Gouken, Akuma, etc., allowed us to achieve high production value on a tight budget.

To extend the story to the World Warrior story, filming locations and a large number of characters would have to increase the budget enormously and play episodes of one hour in length, as do most cable series that we all like to see. To guarantee production value (and the budget that an SFWW TV show really deserves), you need to work with a large studio-supported production company. With many interested studios, we worked with one that we believed best understood the ‘vision’ and above all the creative process that made SFAF what it was.

However, working with studios is never easy. During this time, it takes some time (years) for contracts to be concluded. Creative managers come and go from a studio The person you originally leaned towards and believed in. You are at the mercy of working with everyone involved as best as possible when things finally get going. As the process developed, it was clear that even though he was a senior executive. On the show, I would not be the lead author or director of the show, and without creative control, I would not be able to guarantee an authentic continuation of the SF story in live action that you have come to love and love.

In any case, the studio we worked with had a limited number of years to develop and sell the show to a channel or network before the contract expired. Unfortunately the attempt to sell the show developed by the studio was too close to the gate and did not land in time. So the rights at Capcom sit back. It’s hard to believe that 5 years of work, energy and frustration in the studio system have led me, Jacky and Mark to Nada … back to Square 1.

So don’t expect any more series soon. Terrible news that I know, but we can only be happy. I still have a fantastic relationship with Capcom and the fight to do something with them in this area is not over! In those 5 years I have developed incredible creative material that could see the light of day in the meantime as a graphic novel etc. while my team was looking for ways to still bring authentic live action SF to the big screen. Thanks for your patience. I know this is not the update you were hoping for, but you deserve to know the truth.

Thank you as always for the love and support for the SF work that we have done so far. Great love from me and the rest of the team.

~ Joey