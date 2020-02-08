Donald Trump is getting worse – Raw Story

The only thing Donald Trump did not do Thursday in his victory-round performance in the East Room was to announce the upcoming arrest of Adam Schiff or Nancy Pelosi. He did everything else. He told his room full of hackers and sycophants that the accusation process was “all nonsense.” They cheered. He called the Democrats and the lonely Republican who elected his deposition and removal from office: “the most crooked, the most unfair, the dirtiest people I have ever known,” “lowlifes,” “stone-cold crazy,” “evil,” ‘sick’, ‘Corrupt’, ‘scum’, ‘bad’, ‘terrible’, ‘mean’ and ‘leakers’. Stumbling, squeaking, sniffing, and sniffing, he said those who accused him were “mean.” His fans applauded. They screamed. They laughed: Fox host Laura Ingraham; Rep. Louie Gohmert from Texas, who called Trump “so wonderful, so tough and so smart”; Representative Devin Nunes from California, “this congressman who always went into cellars, into files, he will find every document”; and Rep. Jim Jordan from Ohio, a “top, top wrestler.” Each of them laughed and shouted their encouragement as the man who has told more than 15,000 lies since taking office called his Democratic enemies “liars.”

It was unbound for Donald Trump. After following every “norm” that has been followed in Washington for more than 200 years, Trump picked up his tracks and stamped some more. Do you remember Richard Nixon’s “enemy list”? Amateur hour. Trump has an enemy folder, an entire database of damn enemies. He has people at the IRS to set up audits. He has deputy attorney generals who draft summonses and prepare charges. He waited less than 24 hours for the Treasury Department to release “evidence of dubious origin” about Hunter Biden to Republican senators who wanted to open the Bidens investigation that had been rejected by the Ukrainian government.

Chairman Chuck Grassley of the Senate Committee, Chairman of the Senate Judge Committee Lindsey Graham and Chairman of the Homeland Security Senate Ron Johnson have all issued letters requesting archives from the State Department, Justice Department, FBI, Treasury Department, National Archives and Secret Service, looking for documents related to Hunter Biden, his employees and their companies. After blocking every request for documents and testimonies from house committees against the scandals in Russia and Ukraine, Trump opens the locks on Hunter Biden. Who is next is someone’s guess.

“Republicans turn the senate into an arm of the president’s political campaign and pursue a study aimed at promoting President Trump’s favorite conspiracy theory that Ukraine interfered with the 2016 elections and lubricated Vice President Biden,” Ashley told Schapitl to Yahoo News. Schapitl is a spokesperson for Senator Ron Wyden, a Democrat in Oregon who is a member of the Senate Finance Committee.

It gets worse. Trump made a remark about former FBI director James Comey and the “dirty police officers” and “FBI enthusiasts” who investigated Russian interference in the 2016 elections. They are targets of the Ministry of Justice’s criminal investigation into the origin of the Russian investigation conducted by special counsel John Durham. Trump selected Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman and his twin brother, who are members of the National Security Council. Both were fired from their positions on Friday afternoon. It is only a matter of time before he focuses on the impeachment managers of the House, if only to harass them and make them waste money on lawyers.

But it is the people that Trump did not specifically mention Thursday that should be worried. We did not know that he was trying to extort the Ukrainians to investigate the Bidens until it was revealed by the whistleblower in October. Trump’s secret campaign against the Bidens had been going on for six months, and even longer if you included the machinations of Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani who had already started in the fall of 2018. Who has secretly conducted Trump research abroad? ? We don’t know, and we’ll stay in the dark unless another patriotic official blows a whistle in the guts of the Trump government.

But Trump has commanded the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Finance and any other government-level cabinet. Gone are all ‘adults in the room’ such as former defense minister James Mattis, former national security adviser H.R. McMaster and even former White House chief executive John Kelly and John Trump’s third national security adviser, John Bolton. Down in the lower reaches of the bureaucracy, sales have reached record records and there are so many vacancies that they hold garage sales to get rid of empty desks. There are numerous “acting” deputy and assistant secretaries in each separate departmental department of the Trump government. He likes it so much. Everyone is on their way out, planning to get out or afraid of being fired. The chance that new whistleblowers come out of this chaotic government swamp becomes less and less the longer Trump stays in office.

What’s next? Well, we have already seen the surrender and surrender in Helsinki when Trump took over the word from Vladimir Putin from his own intelligence services about hacking Russia in the 2016 elections. I think what we will get next is an Oval Office meeting with a dictator such as Viktor Orbán from Hungary or Recep Tayyip Erdogan from Turkey or Putin himself, and Trump comes out and asks them in public, for television cameras and reporters , to help with his re-election campaign. He got away with it twice. Why wouldn’t he?

He will as well order more murders on people he will call enemies of the United States. Maybe we have never heard of it and will never hear about them again when they are gone, because who they are and what they would have done will not be as important as the fact that Trump can order their death. The recent assassination of General Qassem Soleimani, commander of the Republican Guard of Iran, was only criticized by the Democrats and was a huge hit with the Trump base. He must blow up bad guys with smart bombs and show everyone that he is as strong as his idol, Putin. What is not fond of that? If you wear an AK-47 and follow Mohammed, I would keep my head bowed between now and the first Tuesday in November.

Every time we think that Trump has gone as far as he can go to demonize the ‘enemies of the people’ in the press, he makes it a lot better. The recent metabolism between NPR and Lickspittle Von Pompeo proved to Trump and his followers that they can fool the press and get away with it. I would look for them to snatch the White House credentials and prohibit entire news organizations from defeating the Trump campaign. MSNBC and CNN must look for cheap flights. They won’t stay on Air Force One for long. I predict it is only a matter of time before a Trumpaholic MAGA-hat shooter takes a potshot at a reporter outside of one of Trump’s meetings. Trump promises to defend the Second Amendment and will be furious and rave against the “enemies of the people” at his next rally. His basis will kick.

Donald Trump is like a child stepping into an elevator full of people and pressing the button for each floor. He does things because it makes the Democrats angry. He does things because it “owns the libraries” and rejoices its foundation. He does things because it makes his pathetic, pinched life a little bigger. I would say he does things because it makes him happy, but I don’t think he is even capable of a touch of joy. He usually does things because he can do that, and the big question we face now that we have had an accusation but have not removed him from office is whether he is going to break the big American elevator and crash this country with him. I hope not, but every day he’s in the office, he’s gotten worse, and it works for him.