Dolby Atmos: what is it? How can you get it?

On the way from film sets and post-production suites to the living room, Dolby’s Atmos surround sound technology has quickly become one of the most important and impressive technologies in home theater.

In recent years, Dolby Atmos has made the transition from the “future of home theater audio” to the here and now. This is not only thanks to the impressive surround sound technology that is gaining in importance in Hollywood, but also to support throughout the chain – it ranges from the creation and distribution of content to the support of hardware and devices.

While this is not yet part of every UK cinema experience, the good news is that you can now enjoy the Dolby Atmos experience at home too – be it through an Atmos-enabled AV receiver with speakers or through an Atmos soundbar.

But what exactly is Dolby Atmos? And which kit do you need to participate? Let us explain …

What is Dolby Atmos?

According to Dolby’s own words, Atmos is “the most significant development in cinema audio since surround sound”. And we should really agree (although we also recognize that the rival DTS: X – a similar object-based surround technology – is also making progress).

Atmos is a surround sound technology that was originally developed in 2012. It extends the current 5.1 and 7.1 surround sound configurations to include surround channels that come from above.

The speakers were placed on walls (at all heights) and even behind the screen itself. The key point at Atmos, however, is that you can place the speakers in the ceiling and wrap the audience in a sound dome.

Up to 400 speakers can be used in the best Dolby Atmos cinemas. However, in a home environment, you are unlikely to have the space (or desire) to house such a system.

Instead, there are some simpler options: adding two or four ceiling speakers to your system; Install additional speaker modules on your existing left / right main speakers (one set for a .2 configuration) or your left / right front and rear / surround speakers (two sets for a .4 configuration)); or the purchase of a specially developed Atmos speaker system.

If a Dolby Atmos system is installed, the room is fully calibrated so that sound mixers can place sounds and voices not only on specific channels, but precisely at specific points in the sound field. Each speaker in an Atmos system has its own discrete feed, which enables new height channels for front, surround and ceiling mounting.

Dolby Atmos at home

Since a cinema-style installation is not a viable solution for most people, AV manufacturers have taken steps to make it realistic in the home situation and in some cases even affordable.

And you have options. The golden road begins with a compatible AV receiver that can decode an Atmos soundtrack. Most receivers that have come onto the market in recent years support the format – even at the end of the budget – including all the youngest What Hi-Fi Award winners.

The best news: domestic arguments are not required as you don’t have to drill holes in the ceiling to install ceiling speakers. Atmos speaker packages often include upward-facing drivers in their front speakers – so the sound is reflected off the ceiling towards your listening position for a pseudo-overhead effect.

Pioneer was one of the first to own a full Atmos speaker package, the S-73A, in 2014 – and since then, Klipsch, Focal, Jamo, Elac and others have been added. Thanks to the Damson S-series there is even a wireless Atmos speaker system (although the £ 650 system is not quite in the same league as the packages mentioned above!).

Atmos can also work with existing home theater systems. Dolby Atmos-enabled speaker modules are available. If you place them over your speakers, you can enjoy Dolby Atmos sound from a compatible AV receiver with your system.

KEF is such a brand with the modules Q50a and R8a. The modules can not only be used with KEF speakers, but can also be placed on existing speakers. The AV industry brands Elipson, Tangent and Eltax have also announced new, affordable Atmos modules (from £ 150).

However, special Atmos speaker packages are still relatively scarce, which leads us to option two: Dolby Atmos sound bars. They tend to use upward-firing drivers to distribute the sound over their heads. So far, the Sony HT-ST5000 has impressed as much as Sennheiser’s impressive but expensive Ambeo soundbar.

Special mention should also be made of the small but fine Sony HT-ZF9, the powerful Samsung HW-N950 and the powerful LG SK10Y.

With Blu-ray players, Dolby doesn’t need a brand new player to support Atmos, as long as the player meets the latest specifications and can output a bitstream audio signal to the AV receiver for decoding.

Now TV sets (such as the OLED models 2017, 2018 and 2019 and 2020 from LG) also support Atmos. It’s not quite the same as a room full of speakers, and most TVs can’t trigger overhead sound. However, LG claims that the overall audio quality is still an improvement over a normal stereo signal.

In 2019, Panasonic introduced the five-star 4K OLED TV GZ2000, which has its own upward-facing Dolby Atmos speakers built into the back of the device. It is one of the most impressive OLED TVs we have tested. More recently, OnePlus has announced plans to join the party thanks to an OLED TV with eight speakers and Atmos support.

Dolby Atmos altitude virtualization

No Atmos speaker configuration or soundbar, no Atmos experience? Not quite. When Dolby found that not every dedicated Atmos speaker / soundbar could afford it – no doubt to increase the range of the technology – Dolby developed a process that turned regular, non-Atmos-supporting hardware into a “virtual” Atmos Experience can be created.

For example, Dolby Atmos treble virtualization aims to simulate the Atmos overhead sound experience through loudspeakers at the listener level. H. Not overhead. Like DTS Virtual: X, it was developed to create an immersive 360-degree sound field from a 5.1, 7.1 or even stereo speaker configuration.

This technology applies treble cue filters to overhead audio components in a mix before they are output to the speakers in front of the listener. According to Dolby, these filters simulate “the natural spectral signals that the human ear emits from noise coming from above. Special care was taken to equalize the associated filters so that the timbre of the audio remains natural throughout the listening environment. ”

A number of output configurations are supported. For example, use two to seven listener channels to create the perception of two or four overhead speakers.

Dolby Atmos Height Virtualization is now available for affordable AVRs like the excellent Denon AVR-X2600H and the Pioneer VSX-534 slimline amplifier.

Dolby Atmos content

In the meantime, numerous films have been produced in Dolby Atmos, the first of which was Disney Pixar’s Brave in 2012. This list (and the rest) has been expanded six hundred times. Really.

Many have also opted for Ultra HD 4K Blu-ray. With all major Hollywood studios now supporting the CD (Disney was the last), the number of titles is now in three figures, such as Blade Runner 2049, The Greatest Showman, Alita: Battle Angel, Avengers: Endgame and Shazam! among the latest releases.

There are currently over 40 Dolby Atmos technology theaters in the UK and Ireland (including Empire Leicester Square in London) and over 2,700 screens worldwide. A full list of Dolby Atmos cinemas can be found on the Dolby website.

Dolby and Odeon also opened the first Dolby cinemas in the UK. The newly named Odeon Luxe Leicester Square was the first. It includes an 800-seat auditorium with no less than 400 Dolby Atmos speakers and spectacular Dolby Vision technology. Prices start at around £ 10 per ticket and increase to £ 40 for the best seats in the house.

The second Dolby cinema recently opened in the UK is the Odeon Leeds Thorpe Park. The Odeon Luxe Birmingham Broadway Plaza and others are now joining them.

Apart from the CD, the selection of films is quite limited.

Atmos via the Netflix app has so far been supported by certain LG TV series, Sony Bravia Android TVs, Apple TV 4K and Microsoft’s Xbox One X, Xbox One and Xbox One S game consoles. Atmos titles include Bird Box, Lost in Space and Marvel’s Jessica Jones.

Amazon Prime Video has released a small number of Atmos titles, but hardware compatibility is once again quite limited – this time for Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick, Microsoft’s Xbox One, Xbox One S, and Xbox X consoles, Apple TV and LG and Samsung 4K TVs (2017 or newer).

A larger selection of Dolby Atmos content is now also available for Sky Q 2TB box owners and subscription plans through Sky Cinema and the Sky Store. And Rakuten is another movie rental company that offers Atmos content – but only for certain LG 4K televisions.

Most titles available on Apple TV +, including most Apple originals, support Dolby Atmos. If you have the necessary AV equipment, the Disney Plus streaming service will provide all Star Wars feature films with Dolby Atmos.

The Apple TV 4K also supports Atmos. According to Apple, iTunes is said to house the “largest collection of films supported by Dolby Atmos”.

In addition to movies, subscribers to the BT package “Total Entertainment” or “Sky Q” as well as a number of PC and console titles, including “Gears of War 4”, “Battlefield 1” and “Shadow of the Tomb Raider”, live Sports broadcasts (mainly soccer) are available to play atmos.

Dolby Atmos on the phone

Dolby Atmos works on tablets like the Amazon Kindle Fire HDX 8.9 (and two Lenovo models) with connected headphones, but isn’t as impressive as with a soundbar or surround sound system.

Atmos on a tablet works via “binaural headphone rendering” and “object-based audio”. In binaural headphone rendering, surround sound is generated using headphones using heat transfer functions (HRTFs). To explain how this works, Dolby gives an example of a car honking its horn. If you honk on your right, your right ear gets full pressure, while your left ear gets a less intense sound because the sound has to run around your head. The brain recognizes the differences and prompts you to look to the right to see if the car is near you.

Dolby reversed this process to create virtual surround sound from the individual speakers in the headphones, which creates the effect that the sound comes from all around you.

Object-based audio is the foundation of Dolby Atmos. Each sound in a scene contains information about where to place it in the speaker configuration. Dolby claims to have brought these two technologies together to create a virtual, comprehensive surround sound experience on a mobile platform.

For compatible smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy S10 +, the Galaxy S10 and the Note 9 are equipped with a Dolby Atmos processor to enable an even more comprehensive sound experience. The Huawei P20, P20 Pro and P30, Sony Xperia 1 and OnePlus 7 Pro models are also available. We didn’t find all of this particularly useful in the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus – although it creates a “slightly wider effect,” “it blurs and compresses the sound slightly compared to regular playback. We prefer to turn it off for the most part.” the time”.

Dolby Atmos in music

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VCWVRo_l26o (/ embed)

Dolby Atmos is not only limited to film soundtracks, but also increasingly has music in mind.

Since the first Blu-ray audio disc with Atmos arrived in late 2015, R.E.M. released an atmos mix from their groundbreaking Automatic For The People album (and that’s a good effect too), and trance artist Matt Darey wrote his latest album specifically for surround technology.

In May 2019, Dolby also announced a partnership with the Universal Music Group to release thousands of songs transformed into Dolby Atmos from a diverse list of artists across a wide range of genres, from hip-hop to pop and rock to jazz and classical Music to bring together.

London’s Ministry of Sound nightclub was even equipped with a 22-channel Dolby Atmos system with 60 speakers. DJs now have the tools to literally lift the roof – they can create Atmos mixes and edit them in real time to move certain elements of a track around the room.

Atmos may only infiltrate the music industry one album at a time, but since our (though limited) experience with marriage is nothing but positive, we say the more the better …

The future of Dolby Atmos

Where else do we want to see Atmos? Virtual reality seems to be a growing concern for Dolby. As supported by Atmos Height Virtualization technology above, the company is developing tools to deliver Atmos soundtracks in a virtual experience.

More music in Atmos also seems to be a priority and a potential growth area for Dolby – Dolby Atmos titles are now available for Tidal, Deezer and Amazon Music HD subscribers.

There is no doubt that the all-encompassing, Atmos and Vision-supporting Dolby Cinema project will continue to expand. We would also like to see Atmos in the car, although Dolby has not yet announced any concrete plans to integrate this audio format into the automotive world.

Perhaps the largest and most immediate area of ​​expansion is the more affordable hardware. While AVRs – both budget and high-end devices – are almost all on board, we want a larger selection of affordable speaker solutions and sound bars. The first wireless speaker to support Dolby Atmos Music is Amazon Echo Studio. Hopefully this is just the first of many.

MORE: