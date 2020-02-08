Does the Beaconhouse school system exploit parents in Karachi?

There are some reports suggesting private school fees across Pakistan are increasing. Sources told GVS that schools are blackmailing parents into not sharing anything with the media. In the most recent case, the Beaconhouse school system in Karachi is accused of exploiting the parents in the name of brochures.

According to the parents, the school administration strictly advised them to buy books and other stationery in the designated stores. “These stores,” parents claim, “sell ordinary items at a much higher price than market prices.” It is known from reliable sources that the school administration brings 8% profit to the shop owners if the shop owners sell out the brochures and booklets they have proposed.

The TV tickers about Ehsanullah Ehsan are really embarrassing. Who comes up with such (incredible) things?

– Salman Masood (@salmanmasood) February 7, 2020

It is worth noting that recently a Supreme Court bank with three judges has banned an increase in fees for private schools since 2017 in its ruling on appeals for exorbitant increases from private institutions.

The three-person bank, which consisted of the then Supreme Judge Asif Saeed Khosa, the judge Ijazul Ahsan and the judge Faisal Arab, listened to the vocations of the parents of students and private schools.

In a 65-page verdict, the court stated that private schools “have been overcharging fees since 2017 in violation of the law” and that fees should be raised back to January 2017 levels and the additional amount “reduced”.

Parents in Islamabad submitted an FIR against a private school in the F-7 sector. The Beanconhouse School had locked children in the library until their parents paid the fee. School fees were increased by 30-40% over the SC orders. # PrivateSchools_Mafia # ImranKhanMeansPakistan pic.twitter.com/hUzVmV0kQI

– Zia 💦 (@ Zia051), October 10, 2019

“It is believed that there has been no fee increase since 2017 and the fees have been frozen at the rates applicable in January 2017,” the decision said.

The ruling states that any increase in school fees – the permissible upper limit is 5 percent per year – must be in accordance with the law and that any recalculation must be carried out “using the school fee applicable in 2017 as a basic fee”. The recalculation method, the Supreme Court said, must be supervised by regulators and the amount calculated “must be approved by them (and will be treated as a taxable fee”).

Read more: Higher education reform: Pakistan needs to improve its game

The ruling also prohibited schools from “recovering under any circumstances” the arrears for fees that were reduced according to the 2018 Supreme Court interim decision. In the injunction, the Supreme Court ordered a 20 percent ad hoc reduction in fees charged by private schools that charge more than 5,000 rupees a month to provide immediate relief to parents.

“Regulators closely monitor fees charged by private schools to ensure strict compliance with laws and regulations. Complaints offices should be set up to deal with complaints that arise as a result of an increase in fees in violation of the laws / rules / regulations, “the verdict was.

Private schools that oppose the court order

The private schools allegedly contradict the court order and the government’s instructions to implement the order for excessive fees.

The government has warned schools to immediately rationalize the fee according to the Supreme Court orders. Otherwise, criminal proceedings will be initiated against the owners and managers of the schools who do not comply with the regulations.

Read more: Supreme Court fights exploding fee structures for private schools? A proposal for parents

The government had set up a five-member district registration authority (DRA) to implement the orders of the top court. The agency had received around 350 complaints from parents from different parts of the city against the schools that had failed to follow the oversight committee’s instructions regarding the fee.

Around 150 complaints were received against the Beaconhouse school system, 140 against the Lahore High School, 18 against LACAS and 11 against the City School.

The Secretary General of the Parents Action Committee (PAC), Sajeel Usmani, said most elite schools had not followed the oversight committee’s instructions to freeze an uncontrolled fee increase to 2017 levels or to tie an increase to DRA approval. He said they recorded complaints against private schools regarding the implementation of the Supreme Court and the Supreme Court of Lahore with an iron hand. He said the government was the actual petitioner in the SC against the LHC ruling and had made a positive decision, but the government expressed its inability to implement the court orders.

@DrMuradPTI Beacon House The Walton Campus has Dr. Maham Children expelled for a fee, although she is an activist on the Pvt School Parents Committee. It is a clear disregard for SC commands. Action required Required for your office. pic.twitter.com/wQ0e7ZrXcW

– Zahid Baig (@ mzahidbaig1), February 12, 2019

Mr. Usmani said that the private schools interpreted the decision of the Apex court alone.

Pervaiz Akhtar, chief executive officer (CEO) of the District Education Authority, said the DRA held its first meeting three days ago to draw up a plan to implement the SC commands. He said members of the DRA had also examined parents’ complaints to resolve their complaints and notified several private school branches for a personal interview. “The agency has also fined various private school branches a fine of 0.6 million rupees for violating the SC regulation,” he said.

Read more: Debate on the educational structure in Pakistan

Mr. Akhtar said that the agency firstly fined schools for failing to implement the SC orders. The second step would be to impose a fine before finally initiating criminal proceedings against the school’s owner and administrator.

You can see how the government is dealing with private schools to address parents’ concerns during the ongoing economic crisis.