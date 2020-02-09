Does Panthers exchange Cam Newton in chargers?

Carolina is in the middle of a new start. Starting with Ron Rivera’s late season firing, the organization made it clear that it was on its way to a new chapter.

This continued with hiring Baylor head coach Matt Rhule instead of Rivera, and then his subsequent decision to take Joe Brady on board as an offensive coordinator.

Saying goodbye to tight-end roads Greg Olsen was just the icing on the cake.

Now the most urgent question is: what happens to Newton?

Last month, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported that Carolina would probably wait for Newton to heal and then trade him elsewhere.

Although neither Newton nor the Panthers have acknowledged that this is the plan, it is something of an unspoken truth at this point.

Recently Bleacher Report NFL insider Matt Miller wrote a column about the future of Newton in Carolina. Despite the 30-year-old quarterback who publicly claims he wants to stay with the Panthers, Miller does not believe this will happen.

It is just too financially meaningful for Newton to land somewhere else.

In Miller’s words, there is currently a lot of talk about a transaction between the Chargers and Panthers around Newton.

“All signals from competition sources indicate that the team will set up a signal caller – Justin Herbert or Tua Tagovailoa – in the first round, but over the past three days there have been a number of unsolicited phone calls and text messages about an exchange for Cam Newton “he said.

Newton owes $ 19 million to Carolina next season. If the organization wants to save that money, it has to move it somewhere else.

Los Angeles can be there. Between Newton and the sixth overall draw of the design, the Chargers could probably end with a quarterback for now and one for the future in Tama Tagovailoa in Alabama or Just Herbert in Oregon.

Somehow it seems that the Panthers definitely have a new start quarterback in 2020-21. Who will that quarterback ultimately be? Time will tell.

