Dirt Cheap Honor 10 Lite and Discounted LEGO Overwatch

Honor 10 Lite – Lowest price so far

When it comes to affordable smartphones, Honor has given the competition a serious win, and the Honor 10 Lite is no exception. The handset was originally sold at a price of £ 199.99 and has a 3400 mAh battery and, more importantly, an almost continuous 6.21-inch FullView display – fantastic for viewing content on the go.

The best thing is that Argos surpassed the Honor 10 Lite price with a sledgehammer and brought the affordable phone to an absurdly affordable price-performance ratio of € 139.95. If you’ve been looking for a modern handset that won’t break the bank, this is a serious contender for your money.

Overwatch LEGO – Perfect for Overwatch fans

If there are two things that the general public can agree on, it’s Overwatch and LEGO. Both houses offered countless hours of entertainment, so a crossover only makes sense.

There are a number of discounts, but by far the best price drop is on this LEGO replica of Bastion, the tank with the heart made of gold. If you know someone who acts as a bastion, you are likely to earn the year by buying them for them. It also saves you a lot of money for more expensive things.

Philips Avance high speed vacuum mixer – treat yourself to less health

January may have been a long time ago, but that doesn’t mean that your New Year’s fitness goals should go hand in hand with it – especially now that fitness technology is largely reduced while the intoxication wears off. The Philips Avance high speed vacuum mixer is a great draw in this regard. If you let your eyes water once, you can now buy the device for just £ 134.49 – it’s the lowest price ever.

Take it from someone who barely finds the time to eat a piece of fruit a day – let alone five – a proper blender can be critical to getting your body all the nutrients it needs to eat healthier. There has never been a better time to snap this Philips blender.

Resident Evil 2 – Weekend sorted

If you ask someone who recently played the re-release of one of the most classic game titles, everyone agrees – you shouldn’t miss this trip to Raccoon City.

Given that the series is slated for another updated entry with Resident Evil 3, this is a great opportunity to get involved in all the hype and understand why this classic is so popular with players around the world. Also, what better value, £ 6 pints in the pub, or hours of entertainment for just £ 15.99? We let you do the math.

