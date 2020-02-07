Devin Nunes threatens criminal charges against DOJ inspector general Michael Atkinson – Raw Story

According to an exclusive report from Fox News, Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) to take action against Inspector General Michael Atkinson of the Intelligence Community about his handling of the whistleblower’s complaint, giving him time until February 14 to comply with congress requests for documents.

“I will refer this matter to the Ministry of Justice for investigation if you again refuse to comply,” Nunes wrote in a letter.

“The investigation focuses in particular on the guidelines that appeared on a whistleblower whistleblower submission form that has been changed – after filing the whistleblower complaint – to eliminate language with the exception of hearing information,” Nunes added.