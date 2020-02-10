Determine Business SA strategies for now and after

Business SA will be there to help our members and customers throughout their business trip, help them grow, save money, reduce risk, and build better financial results.

If you have been active for several years, you may have seen steady or slow growth and if you are good at what you do, you may even have exceeded your own expectations.

It may not have been an easy path to follow and sometimes you did your best to make ends meet. Along the way it would be useful to learn from the experiences of others. If you have one, it may be time to update your strategic plan. If you encounter problems, it may also be time to consider what to do to turn things around.

If you don’t have a strategic plan, it’s definitely time to set a set of goals for the next three to five years and plan how to export the number of widgets you want to sell, the products that storm the world, adopt new technologies or grow your services or staff.

Camera IconBusiness SA general manager Martin Haese. Credit: Delivered, Kelly Barnes / Kelly Barnes Photos.

At Business SA we recently released our strategic plan 2020-23. The business world is changing fast and so are we if we strive to serve our members better. Companies trust us to provide the latest legal information and the most up-to-date training and services to meet their needs.

We are also re-aligning our priorities to ensure that we support companies in starting up to the growth phase and ultimately in their succession planning when considering the transfer to the next generation or the sale of their business.

One of our new offers will be business brokerage.

During their life cycle, companies also need access to mentors, training, innovative products and services and timely advice. We update technologies, offer more online training services and access to information when our members need it most.

We also strengthen our advisory and advisory services because we recognize that workplace relationships, health and safety at work and human resources have never been so complex.

Business SA will help deal with the intricacies of running a business so that our members can focus on growth. Business SA recognizes the need for population growth and an increasing number of skilled workers and offers services for migration agencies.

We live in a dynamic environment and as the main business body of South Australia, Business SA helps our members, customers and the wider community to strengthen trade and commerce throughout our state.

We are in this together, and we all want South Australia to grow. To do that, we also have to change. No matter how difficult it is, sometimes we have to face reality and make changes where necessary to ensure that we can all thrive in the future. Change can also be exciting!

Martin Haese is CEO of Business SA

