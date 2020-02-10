Denver Broncos Considering signing Philip Rivers?

Do the Denver Broncos sign Philip Rivers?

Rivers and the Los Angeles Chargers officially went their own way this week.

After 16 years together, both parties decided it was time for a change.

“After taking a step back from last season, we contacted Philip and his representatives again to see how 2019 took place, to assess our future goals, to evaluate the current status of the selection and to see if there were any a way forward was sensible for both parties, ”said general manager Tom Telesco in a statement.

“When we went through different scenarios, it became clear that it would be best for Philip and the Chargers to turn the page into what really was a remarkable run.”

In the course of last season, many thought that Los Angeles had the talent to be a Super Bowl candidate for a dark horse.

Unfortunately things quickly fell apart and the team didn’t even make the play-offs.

Don’t even start on Rivers, Broncos Country. Spoken with Broncos high-ranking source: Team does not play Philip Rivers. Elway / Fangio ahead with Drew Lock. # 9sports

– Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) 10 February 2020

“We agreed that if we made this decision well ahead of the free office, everyone could be in the best position for success in 2020,” Telesco continued.

“I said before that Philip can still compete at a top start level and in a perfect world, number 17 is forever your quarterback. Of course we live in an imperfect world where the only constant change is. I think Philip’s great perspective, as well as it is about football as when it comes to life, it has helped clarify a very complex situation. “

The 38-year-old Rivers struggled last year compared to his previous performances. Where he threw 32 touchdowns, 12 interceptions and 4,308 yards in 2018, this season he collected 23 scores, 20 interceptions and 4,615 yards.

“I am very grateful to the Spanos family and the Chargers organization for the past 16 years,” said Rivers in response to the LA statement.

“In everything you do, it’s the people you do it with that make it special. There are so many relationships and memories with coaches, support staff and teammates that last forever, and for that I am so grateful. “

The two teams with which Rivers is most closely connected today are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers.

That said, some have wondered if the Broncos might take a look at the experienced quarterback.

According to Broncos insider Mike Klis, that will in fact not be the case.

“Don’t even start on Rivers, Broncos Country,” he tweeted.

“Spoken with Broncos high-ranking source: Team does not come across Philip Rivers. Elway / Fangio ahead with Drew Lock. “

None of this should be a surprise to everyone. Although Rivers is an intriguing option, Denver has clearly set its sights on Lock as its quarterback of the future.

