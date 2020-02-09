Democrats say the iPad tool for the Nevada Caucuses is “not an app” because panic is growing over a repeat of the disaster in Iowa – Raw Story

Two weeks before the Nevada caucuses in 2020, there is a widespread fear that the Nevada Democratic Party might be plagued by the same factors that led to the destroyed Iowa Caucuses.

“The week of chaos that followed the Iowa caucuses has led to growing concern about problems in the next state to use that presidential process, Nevada,” Washington Post reported Saturday night.

“Voters and campaigns have become increasingly suspicious of the caucus format since the vote in Iowa and are worried that further problems could completely confuse the primary process of Democrats 2020. In Nevada those fears have only increased since the State Democratic Party was forced to make abrupt changes to its caucus process because it intended to use an iPad app developed by the same company that developed the mobile application used in Iowa, “explained the Post from .

The caucuses will officially take place on February 22, but there is a liberal early vote window that can make counting results even more difficult than in Iowa.

“The plan was to pass that data on to the voters’ home base for the personal caucuses of February 22. The local caucus leaders would have the choices of the early voters in the first match using a second reporting app recorded and reassigned if their first choices were not feasible. The second app, used by the leader of the caucus, would have passed on the final results to the state party, “The Post reported.

The Nevada Democratic Party scraps the use of both apps created by “Shadow” – which has also built the app that failed in Iowa.

The Nevada Independent reported on the latest plan on Saturday.

“Nevada Democrats plan to use a new caucus tool that is pre-loaded on iPads and distributed under seats to facilitate the Caucus Day process, according to multiple volunteers and a video recording of a training for volunteers at Saturday, “The Nevada Independent reported. “In the video, a party employee tells volunteers that the new mechanism is” not an app “but should be seen as” a tool. “

Veteran Nevada political reporter Jon Ralson offered his “thoughts and prayers” for the plan.

As good as NV Dems are, and they are, especially in the field, this is so closely monitored and with so many volunteers the law of Murphy applies. But another Iowa? Say it is not so.

– Jon Ralston (@RalstonReports) 9 February 2020

Type in errors and corrections: (e-mail protected).