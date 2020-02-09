Dem legislator throws hammer on GOPers who “cover their backs” by rushing to defend Vindman after Trump fires him – Raw Story

Saying “save me,” Sean Maloney (D-NY) told the anonymous Republican lawmakers who contacted the New York Times to claim that they were trying to stop Donald Trump from firing EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland and Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman to to make it look like they cared.

Speaking to MSNBC host Kendis Gibson, the New York legislature expressed disgust at what he called their “cowardice,” while responding to a New York Times report in which he noted Republicans’ alleged concern about the President’s actions.

“I think what you see there is pretty clear,” Maloney said. “Afterwards you see vulnerable Republicans trying to hide their backs by leaking to the New York Times that they all want us to know they are deeply affected by this.” And although they cast a voice that could absolutely guarantee that people like Lt. Col. Vindman would be injured, would be made to pay the price for their cowardice, for their cowardice, if they would let us know that it would bother them. “

“They continue to support this president, but they want the New York Times to know they secretly know it’s wrong,” he continued. “Save me. That’s what I mean. I don’t need any fake off-the-record friends afterwards.”

