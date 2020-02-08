Delhi Voices: Test for Modes and Protesters

Millions in the Indian capital voted on Saturday for a regional election, which was seen as a key test for right-wing Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Long lines formed in front of the polling stations in New Delhi as women from week-long protests against a new citizenship law continued to cause commuter chaos.

In an often critical election campaign, Modi and other leaders of his Hindu nationalist party beat up opponents of law who consider it anti-Muslim.

The Prime Minister’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to oust the capital’s chief minister, Arvind Kejriwal, whose upstart Aam Aadmi Party or Common Man’s Party set a record 70 seats in Delhi in 2015.

While Kejriwal has focused on local issues, including the heavily subsidized issues of electricity, water, and health that he has introduced, the BJP leaders have tried to turn the vote into a referendum on women’s protest.

Hundreds have been blocking a main road through Shaheen Bagh district since December 15 to protest laws that offer persecuted religious minorities from neighboring countries a quick way to gain Indian citizenship, but exclude Muslims.

On the eve of the elections, the BJP sent messages asking if the party wanted an end to the rally to vote for the party.

After the BJP failed to pass the Maharashtra and Jharkhand elections, analysts said the Delhi result will be an important opinion check on national issues.

protest referendum

Near the women’s protest site, food company executive Maroof Ahmad said: “The BJP has only two goals – Shaheen Bagh and Pakistan. You have nothing else to discuss. ”

“The gross domestic product is falling, the economy is in a mess and they only care about temples and mosques,” he added. But others lined up behind the prime minister.

Flower garlands and balloons adorned the polling station in the affluent Jangpura district when financial advisor Vinod Kumar came to the poll.

Solidarity! Protesters, mostly Muslim women, have campaigned not only for CAA-NRC, but also for women’s security, rising raw material costs, rising unemployment and poverty. Http://t.co/IB9pDWnjjw via @timesofindia

– Hugh Friel (@_HughFriel) February 5, 2020

“I am not biased against a political party, but I do not support the Shaheen Bagh protest. Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru believed in and supported the Citizenship Act.

Thousands of additional security officers were deployed to a large contingent of five polling stations near the Shaheen-Bagh protest.

Women’s security has become an issue that has made international headlines in Delhi since a mass rape murder in 2012.

To get more women to vote, the authorities set up dozens of “pink polling stations” in the capital that were reserved for women only.

“I still don’t feel safe in Delhi, much more needs to be done,” said Shweta Laxmi.

Over 14 million people are eligible to vote on Saturday. The results will be announced on Tuesday.