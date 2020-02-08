Delegates search for suspect who has driven home

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) – The Sheriff of Ottawa County is looking for the driver who smashed a house in the Netherlands early on Saturday morning.

Authorities said that shortly after 2:00 am, deputies were sent to a hit and crashed with the suspect hitting a house on 159th Avenue and fleeing the scene.

The investigation showed that the suspicious vehicle was driving on 159th Avenue when the vehicle left the road and hit a family home at the end of the street.

The homeowner said they were awakened by a sound from a load, followed by the sound of a running engine and a second loud sound. When the homeowner looked outside, they saw a car turning in their driveway and departing south on 159th Avenue. The suspicious vehicle had hit their attached garage, according to the authorities.

Delegates said that the two attached garage of the house have suffered considerable damage to the walls and the foundation. Some of the garage door panels were stuck to the suspicious vehicle during the collision. Sheriff found door panels near Waukazoo and Ottawa Beach Road but could not find the suspicious or suspicious vehicle.

The vehicle is described as a silver-sized SUV or Crossover with heavy front-end damage and lacks a passenger-side exterior mirror. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa County Central Shipment at 1.800.249.0911 or Silent Observer.

