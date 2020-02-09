Dehydrated NSW dams that swell with rain

Dehydrated dams around Sydney are swelling to their highest level for years, while heavy rainfall continues to permeate the Eastern NSW.

Water supplier from the government WaterNSW says that Warragamba Dam to the west of Sydney is expected to receive its best inflow since April 2017.

Warragamba Dam, the primary water source for urban Sydney, was close to 44 percent of capacity on Sunday afternoon and was expected to rise to 55 percent.

The increase was equivalent to recouping nine months of water supply in less than a week, WaterNSW said.

While the catchment areas in eastern parts of the state have been boosted, other drought-affected inland areas have not been so lucky.

The Burrendong Dam, which serves large regional areas in the west of NSW, such as Dubbo, had only one percent capacity on Sunday according to WaterNSW.

Ash and debris left after the recent bushfire crisis are likely to end up in the Warragamba basin, but have no impact on water quality.

“All surface waste is avoided by extracting water from 30 meters below the surface,” said a WaterNSW spokesperson.

Two booms – also known as silt curtains – have been placed upstream of the dam to collect sludge before it reaches the dam itself.

Other dams in the Sydney metropolitan area, including the Nepean, Cataract, Avon and Woronora dams, have all received a welcome bonus, WaterNSW added.

The Tallowa dam in the Shoalhaven area is also starting to fill.

