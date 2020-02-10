Deezer research shows that albums are making a comeback

Great albums are much more than just a collection of songs – they tell a story. Despite its cultural importance, a recent global Deezer study admits that “more than half of us admit to listening to fewer albums than 5-10 years ago”. Instead, 40% now prefer the convenience of a playlist.

Does the album face the same fate as the cassette Walkman? Not so quickly, says Frédéric Antelme, VP Content and Productions at Deezer: “Life is full, so it is not surprising that more and more music fans are using playlists to improve their music.” But listeners shouldn’t let albums down. They represent the artist’s vision, tell a story and take you on a musical journey. “

Deezer’s research found that people listen to an average of five albums a month. Surprisingly, the study found that tech-savvy millennials – a generation who relied on the joys of music downloads – discovered the joy of listening to a carefully curated album. Deezer even says millennials are “twice as likely as baby boomers” to dive into albums.

What drives the growing popularity of albums? According to a study by Deezer, 94% of the participants stated that higher audio quality is the most important characteristic for listening to albums. In short, more of us are looking for deeper listening experiences when higher quality audio is available. As Antelme puts it, “the small details and the high fidelity sound reveal that.”

Regardless of whether you’re obsessed with legendary albums or casual listeners, subscribing to Deezer HiFi is a great way to get your high fidelity solution. It offers unlimited streaming of millions of high quality FLAC files, so you can indulge in your favorite albums as the artists wanted. In addition, there are no annoying ads that affect album flow.

Are you ready to rediscover this high quality classic album? For a limited time, Deezer is generously offering a 3-month free trial version of HiFi. The offer runs until March 31, 2020, so use it as long as you can.