Debate audience goes crazy when Tom Steyer gives lectures to Democrats to stop arguing about health care and focus on Trump – Raw Story

Democratic presidential candidates will spar at Friday’s debate stage while Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg try to build on their robust performance in the Iowa caucuses and Joe Biden looks back on his gloomy show.

Both Sanders, the left-wing senator from Vermont, and Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, claimed victory in the chaotic caucasuses in Iowa and the pair is neck and neck in the polls prior to the next New Hampshire game.

The granite state has a primary on Tuesday as the Democratic Party tries to narrow the busy field and invent an opponent to defeat President Donald Trump in November.