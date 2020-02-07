Day is rising in conflict on Pebble Beach

The Australians Jason Day and Greg Chalmers keep pace with the leaders midway through the second round of the Pebble Beach Pro-Am of the US PGA Tour.

Day has risen from the rankings to eight-under-par courtesy of four birdies in 12 holes.

The former world No. 1 putter was on fire and drank a 45-foot birdie putt in the par-3 fifth hole in Pebble Beach Golf Left before he ran a 51-foot birdie putt in par-3 12th.

Day is currently only two shots behind co-leaders, the Canadian Nick Taylor and the American Scott Piercy.

Patrick Cantlay heads several players behind at nine-under, while Day is accompanied at eight-under by former winners Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson.

Day is cut off from the event’s celebrity spin and plays Pebble Beach Golf Links on Friday (AEDT Saturday), while Johnson and Mickelson are on the low-scoring Monterey Peninsula Country Club.

Day’s fellow countryman, Chalmers, has also managed to avoid bogey on Day Two so far, and grabbed three birdies up front on Pebble Beach to get in at seven o’clock.

The next best of the Australians are Matt Jones and Aaron Baddeley on four under, while John Senden and Rhein Gibson are one under.

Cameron Davis (one-over) and Rod Pampling (five-over) complete the Australian contingent.

