Day among PGA leaders on Pebble Beach

Jason Day is the last challenger of leader Nick Taylor late in the third round of the PGA Tour’s Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Former world No. 1 day is 14-under with two more holes to play on Saturday, three shots behind Taylor.

Former World No. 1 started day three, two shots behind leader Taylor and made the difference early to be tied to the top of the rankings with Taylor and defending champion Phil Mickelson.

The trio took four shots to a group in fourth place led by former event winner Dustin Johnson.

Day plays the difficult Spyglass Hill course, but has managed to combine four birdies with two bogeys to sit next to Mickelson, while Taylor has recovered from a rocky start and regained the solo lead.

Aaron Baddeley is the eighth best of the Australians, while compatriot Matt Jones is a shot further behind.

Greg Chalmers and John Senden are four under, a shot better than Cameron Davis from Sydney.

A cut with 54 holes falls after the third round, with the top 60 professionals continuing to the final round at Pebble Beach Golf Links.

