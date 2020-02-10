David Warner wins Allan Border Medal, one vote for Steve Smith

An emotional David Warner has completed a stunning return to international cricket by claiming his third Allan Border Medal and giving Steve Smith one vote.

The pair was no longer allowed to represent Australia after the scouring paper scandal of 2018 and did not return to the national setup until June.

Great World Championships and Australia’s home test have enabled Warner (194) to beat Smith (193) in Monday’s thrilling count at Crown’s Palladium in Melbourne.

Last year’s medalist Pat Cummins (185) has concluded a consistent 12 months in all formats to complete the top three.

Warner’s victory goes with his 2016 and 2017 AB medals, with the three wins that bring him into rare company, only one behind four-time winners Ricky Ponting and Michael Clarke.

He became emotional when he delivered his acceptance speech, especially when it came to mentioning his family and wife Candice.

“I couldn’t be more proud of standing here and receiving the prize … to see the rest of the other guys doing so well,” Warner said.

“I was really hungry and determined to come back and really put my foot forward … so to have such a summer, I really have a smile on my face.”

The other highest individual honor of the Australian cricket went to all-rounder Ellyse Perry, the star’s star woman, who won her third Belinda Clark Award with 161 votes.

Perry’s dominant Ashes series shot up her eight votes for last year’s winner Alyssa Healy (153), with Jess Jonassen on 89.

Warner also won the international honor of Twenty20, while Marnus Labuschange was rewarded for its astonishing consistency since the Ashes Lord’s competition to win his first test player of the year.

Limited captain Aaron Finch (38 votes) ended for the ax-batter Usman Khawaja (33) for the ODI player of the year.

The success of Warner concludes with a considerable story about silvering, in which the aggressive opening bat was forbidden by Cricket Australia to hold a leading position after the sabotage saga in Cape Town.

The 33-year-old plundered bowling attacks during the World Cup and finished with 647 runs on an average of 71.88, one point behind Indian opener Rohit Sharma for the tournament’s top scorer.

Warner struggled while holding the Ashes in Australia, before making up for a dominant home summer, marked by a record-breaking 335 that was not against Pakistan in Adelaide Oval.

Regarding the red carpet of the Australian Cricket Awards, Steve Smith says he is ready to return to Cape Town.

Smith was the opposite, as he was inviolable against England with 774 runs of only four Tests, but under his absolute best result on returning to the Australian coast and failed to score a century over five Tests.

In other prizes, former Australian batsman Shaun Marsh pulled out the domestic player of the year and Wes Agar picked up the young cricket player from Bradman.

