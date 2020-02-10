David Warner says he’s ready for hostile welcome to Cape Town after scouring paper scandal

David Warner braces himself for a hostile reception during the Australia Limited-overs tour through South Africa when he and Steve Smith return to the scene of their nightmare in Cape Town.

Australia is leaving for South Africa later this week, where they face the hosts in three Twenty20s and three ODIs.

The series starts on February 21, while a T20 on February 26 marks the first game of tourists in Newlands since the sandpaper scandal of 2018.

In the same tour, Cricket South Africa apologized to David Warner and his family after fans in Port Elizabeth wore masks with the face of Sonny Bill Williams in a rough gesture to Warner’s wife.

Warner also accused South African star Quinton de Kock of a “mean, disgusting” sled that allegedly made his wife during the same tour.

Now almost two years later, Warner, who was booed and hunted along with England throughout England during last year’s Ashes and World Cup, says he is prepared for a similar treatment.

“It will clearly be very hostile. I tackled it in England; I really enjoyed it and played with it,” Warner told 2 GB on Sydney radio.

“They are a great group of people who come by and they are big fans of the game.

“Hopefully we have shown some respect when we go to Africa and the things that happen in the past stay there.”

England’s recent tour through South Africa was loaded with on-field leftovers and resentment.

Stuart Broad, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Kagiso Rabada and Vernon Philander were all charged with violating the code of conduct of the sport.

Stokes apologized after a curse at a Johannesburg fan and claimed that he “had fallen victim to repeated abuse by the crowd.”

“Of course they also had a heated series against England, so it’s going to test when you get there,” Warner said.

“It is not a test competition series and it is a quick turnaround with the T20s and one-dayers. You don’t really have time to worry or listen to anything. “

Warner, who opted for a BBL comeback after his return from the ODI tour from Australia to Australia last month, feels refreshed.

The former vice captain suggested that the decision to bypass the Big Bash reflected one of the many lessons he had learned during a one-year suspension.

“We played a lot of cricket before that tour through South Africa. I actually raised my hand to go to New Zealand and lead the (T20) team, while a few other boys had a break and boys went to South Africa earlier, “Warner recalled.

“It’s about raising your hand and knowing how much cricket you’ve actually played.

“I just felt that I didn’t have to play the Big Bash.

“It was about resting. That was more important to me and it makes me feel better after a 15-20 day break. “

Warner, 33 years old, admitted that it became more difficult to be a three-format player, but “Test cricket will always be the priority”.

. (TagsToTranslate) Sport