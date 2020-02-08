DARPA uses brain waves from gamers to train robot swarms

High stakes

A team of artificial intelligence researchers from the University of Buffalo is planning to study the brain waves and eye movements of around 25 people, Digital Trends reports while playing a video game.

They then use the information they collect from the gamers to build an advanced AI so that they can then coordinate the actions of entire fleets of autonomous military robots.

Play on

The US Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency – better known as DARPA – has awarded the UB team a $ 316,000 grant for the study, which researcher Souma Chowdhury said Digital Trends is “moving at a pretty aggressive pace.”

The team still needs to collect the gamer data, but that should not take too long. The researchers have already built a real-time strategy game for the study, where it takes a round of the game about five to 10 minutes to complete. If each of the gamers plays six or seven games, Chowdhury expects the team to have enough data to train their AI.

Intelligent swarm

Ultimately, the researchers hope to end up with an AI that can control the actions of groups of 250 robots on the ground and in the air, allowing the fleet to navigate autonomously through unpredictable environments.

“People can come up with very unique strategies that an AI may never learn,” Chowdhury told Digital Trends. “Many of the hype that we see in AI are applications that are relatively deterministic environments. But in terms of contextual reasoning in a real environment to get things done? That is still in the budding stage. “

