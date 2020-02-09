Danica Patrick shows love on Twitter

Danica Patrick showed a fan on Twitter on Sunday.

Last week a loyal fan of Green Bay Packers went viral at the doctor’s office.

Callie Kessler, a big supporter of the Packers, was still under anesthesia when someone decided to take her in 15 minutes from Aaron Rodgers.

A clearly emotional Kessler was angry and enthusiastic about Rodgers in a hilarious clip, which she later chose to post on social media.

“I suppose you can say that I love the packers even under anesthesia,” she wrote with the video.

Kessler tagged the Packers quarterback in his post, no doubt hoping he would see it.

Sure enough, someone connected to Rodgers eventually saw it. Only it wasn’t the quarterback himself – it was his girlfriend Danica Patrick.

Patrick, a racing legend and pioneer, undertook to offer Kessler 400 popsicles for her and her beauty.

I assume you can say that I love the packers even under general anesthesia? @ AaronRodgers12 @ Showtyme_33 pic.twitter.com/YR6ZjlHIrk

– callie kessler (@Calliekessler) 5 February 2020

We would like to buy 400 popsicles for you. By your address. 😉

We hope you feel better, but if you don’t, the popsicles should help a little! 🙌🏼 @ AaronRodgers12 https://t.co/DMezMuCDWy

– Danica Patrick (@DanicaPatrick) 8 February 2020

“We would like to buy 400 popsicles for you,” she wrote.

“Your address. We hope you feel better, but if you don’t, the popsicles should help a little! “

Patrick often does fun things like this for fans. Although people had mixed opinions about her in her NASCAR days, it’s nice to see her being embraced because she was a really sweet person in her post-racial years.

