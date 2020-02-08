Dale Steyn returns to the Proteas group with T20I recall

Dale Steyn will return to international cricket after almost a year in which he hasn’t recovered from a recurrent shoulder injury.

The squad is led by the newly appointed ODI skipper Quinton de Kock and includes Knights Batsman, Pite van Biljon and Warriors Seamer, Sisanda Magala, who have no cap at international level.

Steyn returns, Rabada is resting

Steyn has withdrawn from the game’s longer formats, but is expected to remain available for the Proteas in T20Is until after the 2020 World Cup.

Magala’s selection depends on passing a fitness test, which he will have to pass next week before the first game in East London. The Seamer had been named in the ODI group, but had not passed a pre-series fitness test.

Van Biljon has impressed voters in the past 24 months with outstanding performances in the T20 Domestic League, the Africa T20 Cup and the Mzansi Super League. The 33-year-old scored an average of 48.00 points in his seven innings of the last round of the league in 2019, was fifth in the list of the highest averages of the tournament and achieved a hit rate of 139.13.

DURBAN, SOUTH AFRICA – NOVEMBER 17: Dale Steyn breaks the stumps during the Mzansi Super League match between Durban Heat and Cape Town Blitz at Hollywoodbets Kingsmead on November 17, 2019 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Anesh Debiky / Gallo Images)

The selectors have decided to extend the rest period of test skipper Faf du Plessis and fast-paced Kagiso Rabada, who will no longer participate in the rest of the England tour to South Africa.

“We are pleased with the group we selected for this upcoming T20 series against England,” said Graeme Smith, deputy director of Cricket.

“We once again took the opportunity to reward some of the hard working people in our home franchise system while some of our key senior players continue their much needed rest, and we have put our trust in Quinton (de Kock) again. Lead this group more exciting Cricketer and learned where he left off in India, where he showed exemplary leadership.

“Of course England have announced a competitive team and we are sure that we have the team that can take on and achieve positive results.

“With a T20 World Championship not too far away, we have started to identify several players that we will be watching over time and hope that by September we will have the best possible team of 15 players.” Represented South Africa. “

The independent selection, Linda Zondi, commented: “The squad we have selected is a good indicator of the talent we have in our country. CSA believes that hard work and consistently good performance that players have achieved over time will be rewarded.

“For this reason, we are very happy to include Sisanda Magala and Pite van Biljon in the T20 squad when we start looking for this T20 World Cup. Both have been outstanding for their respective franchise teams in the past and we are excited to see how they will hold their own against an impressive English site.

“We are also pleased to offer players who have performed well in the national team expanded opportunities to demonstrate our commitment to them.”

Quinton de Kock (Captain, Wicketkeeper, Momentum Multiply Titans), Reeza Hendricks (Imperial Lions), Temba Bavuma (Imperial Lions), Rassie van der Dussen (Imperial Lions), David Miller (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Pite van Biljon (VKB Knights) , Dwaine Pretorius (Imperial Lions), Andile Phehlukwayo (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Jon-Jon Smuts (Warriors), Beuran Hendricks (Imperial Lions), Tabraiz Shamsi (Momentum Multiply Titans), Lungi Ngidi (Momentum Multiply Titans), Sisanda Magala (Warriors ), Björn Fortuin (Imperial Lions), Dale Steyn (Momentum Multiply Titans), Heinrich Klaasen (Momentum Multiply Titans).

Itinerary of the T20 series

February 2020

12 Wed DN 1. T20I Buffalo Park, East London

14 Fr DN 2. T20I Kingsmead, Durban

16 Sun Day 3 T20I SuperSport Park, Centurion