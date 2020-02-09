Dak Prescott reveals the demand for cowboys

Dak Prescott unveiled his Cowboys salary question this week, and that was not what many expected.

Prescott is an unlimited free agent in low season. Dallas has made no secret that re-signing their young quarterback is their top priority this summer.

That said, despite the clear desire to preserve Prescott, it seems that the organization and its free agent are quite far apart in terms of expected compensation.

For weeks there have been reports that Prescott wants something over $ 35 million a year that the current best-paid NFL quarterback, Russell Wilson, orders.

In the same sense, the reports have often said that Dallas does not believe that Prescott is worth that kind of money.

This week The Athletic insider Jay Glazer has chosen to come out and set the record.

According to Glazer, a lot of wrong information is floating around because it relates to what Prescott wants.

Apparently he is not interested in a salary that will be much higher than that of Wilson. Glazer even insists that suggestions from Prescott looking for an exorbitant new contract of $ 40 million per year are greatly exaggerated.

“Dak will be the quarterback of the Cowboys. Period, “Glazer said.

“End of story. I don’t see him turning 40. I see Patrick Mahomes as the first man of $ 40 million a year.

“Whatever he does, any other team can watch and say,” Well, you didn’t win an MVP and a Super Bowl MVP, so you’re not going to make that much. “

Mahomes is a quarterback of $ 40 million a year and is easy to justify. Getting Prescott somewhere close isn’t that.

“But whether they’re a franchisee, giving him an extension or whatever it is, it’s going to work,” Glazer continued.

“He’ll be the quarterback of the future for the Cowboys, and no, he’s not asking for 40.”

It will ultimately be interesting to see if the Cowboys choose to franchise the Prescott tag. The young quarterback has repeatedly said he hopes not to, but if a contract resolution cannot be reached by next month, the organization has no choice.

That said, everyone within the Cowboys has consistently maintained that, even if they do Prescott franchise tag, they just see it as a time-consuming move to make a deal come true.

Prescott is somehow paid this year. It is only a matter of when, not of.

