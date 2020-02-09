Daigos Kage faces EVO Japan Champion Nauman in Street Fighter 5

Despite the numerous improvements to Sakura’s kit in season five, it seemed too brave to claim that Sakura EVO Japan would win 2020. Regardless, DNG | Nauman to make this happen.

As a result, it would be a big mistake for Capcom Pro Tour participants to sleep on Nauman’s Sakura this season. Recently met CYG | Daigo Umehara on Nauman several times during one of his online sessions.

At that time, since Da Daigo was waiting for the Seth update before seriously grinding Street Fighter 5, he played as Kage. Basically, Daigo is currently unsure whether Guile will receive nerfs on February 14 or not.

When Daigo noticed that his opponent was Nauman against Sakura, you could really see that Daigo was taking the match pretty seriously because he was calmer than usual. In particular, this stream archive was uploaded to the FGC Translated channel. Strangely enough, there wasn’t much to translate since Daigo focused on the games.

Despite Nauman’s prestigious win at EVO Japan 2020, Daigo was able to assert himself as a kage against the young professional. Since Daigo encountered Nauman twice, the video contains two separate sets.

Something that drew Daigo’s attention to Sakura is her walking backward speed. This even caused Daigo to spend a few minutes in training mode to learn how to deal with this attribute of Sakura.

