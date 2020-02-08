Cyclone Damien weakens WA

A tropical cyclone that secured parts of the coast of the Pilbara region in Western Australia with destructive winds of over 200 km / h is expected to weaken on Sunday.

Serious tropical cyclone Damien reached the coast near Dampier on Saturday afternoon and brought fierce storms to the industrial port and the nearby town of Karratha.

The Bureau of Meteorology said on Saturday night that the cyclone had been weakened to a category two system after previously causing very destructive winds of up to 205 km / h.

Cities between Port Hedland and Onslow were warned that they would feel the hardest, including Pannawonica and Barrow Island.

The same applied to parts of the Pilbara and Gascoyne regions, including Tom Price, Paraburdoo and Mount Augustus.

Residents between Dampier and Whim Creek were warned of the potential for a very dangerous storm tide.

Heavy rainfall was also expected to cause flooding in the Pilbara and Gascoyne regions, with waterfalls of up to 300 mm or more possible in some areas.

Karratha had already experienced AWST 109 mm on Saturday around 6:30 PM.

A “red warning” was in effect on Saturday for people in or near Whim Creek to Mardie and south to Pannawonica, with residents who had to shelter immediately.

The cyclone is expected to weaken as it moves further inland, following south-southeast, before finally losing its cyclone status on Monday.

It is expected that Perth will not be bothered by Damien.

This is the third cyclone of the season off the coast of WA.

