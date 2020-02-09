Trees are down and roofs are lost after Cyclone Damien crossed the coast and hit Pilbara cities on Saturday.

With torrential rain and gusts of up to 220 km / h, the cyclone has left around 9,500 customers without electricity over Baynton, Nickol, Pegs Creek, Millars Well, Bulgarra, Roebourne and the Burrup peninsula.

More than 100 calls for assistance to the SES have been made.

Images posted on social media show that there are several trees in Karratha city and some houses have lost roofs.

Cyclone Damien is currently a weakening category two system that moves south-southeast through the central Pilbara at 14 km / h.

Residents in the Pilbara are still keen on Sunday morning while Tropical Cyclone Damien runs further inland.

Camera Icon Trees are down and roofs are lost, while residents pile up to investigate the damage left behind by Cyclone Damien. Credit: Roberta Emmanuel

The red warning warning is still present for people in or near Whim Creek to Mardie and south of Pannawonica, including Pannawonica, Whim Creek, Point Samson, Cossack, Wickham, Roebourne, Karratha and Dampier.

Despite the danger, Pilbara residents get the most out of difficult circumstances and post funny videos on social media.

Destructive winds are still possible in the vicinity of the cyclone center, but they are expected to decrease in the coming hours.

Gales occur across parts of central Pilbara and will extend further inland towards southern parts of the Pilbara and northeastern Gascoyne during Sunday morning and afternoon.

The heavy rainfall was expected to cause flooding in the Pilbara and Gascoyne regions, with waterfalls of up to 300 mm or more still possible in some areas.

Perth is not expected to be affected.

This is the third cyclone of the season off the coast of WA.

