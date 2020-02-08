Cyclone Damien: Gale force winds Pilbara herd as serious tropical cyclone approaches

Highly destructive winds, with gusts of up to 230 km / h, are expected to hit the north coast of Western Australia when a heavy tropical cyclone crushes the state this afternoon.

Severe tropical cyclone Damien is estimated at 135 kilometers north of Karratha and moves south, and is expected to worsen to a category four storm when it lands.

Damien is expected to hit the area between De Gray and Onslow, including Port Hedland, Karratha, Dampier, Pannawonica, Barrow Island and expand to Tom Price and Paraburdoo.

Residents between Dampier and Pardoo Roadhouse have been warned of the potential for a very dangerous storm tide.

Heavy rainfall is expected to cause flooding in the Pilbara and Gascoyne regions.

People in or near Whim Creek to Mardie and south of Millstream are told to seek shelter immediately.

At 7:00 am the category had three cyclone winds of 140 km / h near the center, with gusts of wind up to 195 km / h, the Bureau of Meteorology says.

This is the third cyclone of the season off the coast of WA.

