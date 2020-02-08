Cyclone Damien: Cyclone of category three reaches the coast of Pilbara in WA and lands on Dampier

A tropical cyclone has begun crossing the coast near Pilbara in Western Australia, with very destructive winds of more than 200 km / h.

The Bureau of Meteorology has confirmed that Severe Tropical Cyclone Damien has reached the coast near Dampier, with consequences for the industrial port and the nearby town of Karratha.

The category three cyclone causes gusts of wind up to 220 km / h near the center.

The worst wind passes through the area until the end of the cyclone passes through it.

When that happens, debris that has been stripped by the front of the cyclone can be thrown away, Neil Bennett said from the bill of materials.

“To get into the fading light, it is extremely dangerous and a very dangerous environment to be on the road,” he told reporters in Perth on Saturday.

Damien is moving steadily from south to south at a speed of around 13 km / h.

The Gray is expected to hit Onslow, including Port Hedland, Pannawonica, Barrow Island, and extend to Tom Price and Paraburdoo.

Residents between Dampier and Whim Creek have been warned of the potential for a very dangerous storm tide.

Heavy rainfall is also expected to cause flooding in the Pilbara and Gascoyne regions, with falls of up to 300 mm or more possible in some areas.

A “red warning” is an effect for people in or near People in or near Whim Creek to Mardie and the south to Pannawonica, where residents are told to seek shelter immediately.

Ministry of Fire and Emergency Services WA Assistant Commissioner Metropolitan Brad Delavale said the warning is likely to stay in place all night and urged the community to heed the warning.

“The warning is pretty clear, so I’m asking the community to keep these warnings and stay inside,” Delavale said.

“We have emergency personnel to deploy help, but that is for emergency situations, not for people who just take it upon themselves to go out.”

The Assistant Commissioner has already reported power losses in affected areas.

The cyclone is expected to fall into category two after midnight, before the wind weakens and loses the cyclone status on Monday.

Perth is not expected to be influenced by Damien.

This is the third cyclone of the season off the coast of WA.

