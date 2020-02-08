Current sports news and games: Saturday, February 8th

We bring you the latest sports news and games for Saturday, February 8, 2020, a day of Nedbank Cup action, Super Rugby and Guiness Pro14.

Current sports news and games

Super rugby

Lions vs Reds, Johannesburg, May 15

Springbok full-back Andries Coetzee returns to the Emirates Lions team for his first Vodacom Super Rugby home game against the Reds on Saturday to replace Tiaan Swanepoel. The game in Johannesburg starts at 3:05 p.m.

Latest sports news: Elton Jantjies of Lions in action during the Super Rugby game between Sunwolves and Lions at the National Stadium in Singapore. Photo: Lionel Ng / AFP

In the only other change on the grid, Morne van den Berg replaces the injured Andre Warner (ankle) at scrumhalf. The Reds have now made four changes to their starting team. Wallaby’s James O’Connor switches from central defense to halftime for his second start in the No. 10 Red Jersey, and Hamish Stewart leaves the bench to take the vacant midfield.

Stormers v Bulls, Cape Town, 5:15 p.m.

Frans Malherbe, the star of the springbok, will play his 100th Vodacom Super Rugby match for the DHL Stormers in the South African derby against the Vodacom Bulls at DHL Newlands in Cape Town on Saturday.

Latest sports news: Superhero Sunday: Herschel Jantjies of the Stormers during the Super Rugby match between DHL Stormers and Highlanders at DHL Newlands Stadium on May 25, 2019 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Carl Fourie / Gallo Images)

The start of the north-south derby is on Saturday at 5:15 p.m. After the 27-0 win over the Hurricanes last weekend, the DHL Stormers want to record two wins at the beginning of the season. All games are live on SS1.

Guinness Pro14

Leinster v Cheetahs, Dublin, 4:30 p.m.

The Cheetahs are at the forefront of the Leinster conference in a crunch match in Dublin after taking a string of derby wins.

Latest sports news: Ruan Pienaar (C) from the Toyota Cheetahs during the Guinness Pro 14 game between Toyota Cheetahs and Warriors at Toyota Stadium on September 27, 2019 in Bloemfontein, South Africa. (Photo by Johan Pretorius / Gallo Images

The Free State men are still fighting for the playoffs, but could use a win against the Irish powerhouse.

Nedbank Cup

Bloem Celtic vs. AmaZulu FC, Dr. Molemela Stadium, 3:00 p.m.

AmaZulu FC will be at Dr Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein Celtic (Matchday 32) on Saturday.

Usuthu faces this duel after taking a 1-0 win against Polokwane City in an Absa Premiership game last weekend.

Passion FC vs. Real Kings, Kameelrivier Stadium, 15:00

In a battle of the dwarves, real kings are preferred to emerge victorious, but if passion plays at home, anything can happen.

Both teams would be encouraged by TS Galaxy’s incredible cup run last season.

Amavarara FC vs. Super Eagles, Sisa Dukashe Stadium, 3:00 p.m.

Another subleague special in this game was designed to demonstrate the magic of the cup, with the winners occupying a place in the last 16 of the competition.

Vaal University v Golden Arrows, Dobsonville Stadium, 15:00

Steve Komphela’s team is in Dobsonville to face Vaal University in a non-televised match.

Abafana Bes’thende is seventh in the PSL and won 1-0 against Supersport United last week.

Kaizer Chiefs v Royal Eagles, FNB Stadium, 6:00 p.m.

Latest sports news: Kaizer Chiefs’ Kearyn Baccus during the 2019 Shell Helix Cup game between Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on October 12, 2019 © BackpagePix

NFD fighters Royal Eagles are facing a monumental task to defeat PSL leaders Kaizer Chiefs, who beat the finalists in this competition last season.

The Chiefs fans will hope for an absolute routine in this clash between David and Goliath.

Highlands Park v Uthongathi FC, Makhulong Stadium, 8:15 p.m.

The Lions of the North have so far outperformed this season, but only want to stay in the top eight in a cup run.

Uthongathi FC haven’t won since January, but the KZN outfit is a potential banana skin for Highlands.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs. SuperSport United, Loftus Versfeld, 8:15 p.m.

The fifth installment of the Tshwane derby is perhaps the tie of the weekend when Pitso Mosimanes Sundowns took on Supersport.

Supersport has already won trophies this season and will not run smoothly.

Current sports news

The second one-day international between South Africa and England was abandoned in Durban on Friday.

Cricket SA (CSA) and the SA Cricketers’ Association (Saca) have agreed on a consultation process regarding the review and possible restructuring of domestic cricket in South Africa.

This follows the decision of the CSA Members’ Council on January 31 to overturn the previous decision to restructure domestic cricket into a first-class structure with 12 members.

In return, Saca has withdrawn its application to the High Court because it and CSA have entered into a confidential settlement agreement.

After signing the broadcasting agreement between Athletics SA (ASA) and SABC two weeks ago, the national association released the broadcast schedule for the 2020 athletics season on Friday.

Only four events are broadcast live in the SABC program, namely the Two Oceans Marathon, the Comrades Marathon, the Nelson Mandela Marathon and the Cape Town Marathon. The remaining 19 events will be broadcast late.