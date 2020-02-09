Current sports news and games on Sunday, February 9th

There are high stakes everywhere when the weekend sports action goes into Sunday.

One Day Internationals

South Africa vs. England, 3rd ODI at The Wanderers, Game starts at 10:00 (SAST)

After a rainy second game in Durban, this is the usual change of venue – this time accompanied by a change of game colors – as South Africa and England compete against each other in the Pink ODI with the Wanderers. The game is the third and final encounter in the series, with the hosts taking a 1-0 lead. Both sides hope that a result will be possible in Johannesburg, with heavy rain showers that were the order of the day at the weekend.

Nedbank Cup

Orlando Pirates vs. Bidvest Wits at Orlando Stadium, Start at 3:30 p.m. (SAST)

Orlando Pirates and Bidvest Wits had one of the most entertaining encounters at the start of the season, renewing their rivalries in the first round of the Nedbank Cup on Sunday. The match is undoubtedly the choice of the day and a repeat of the 2014 final in which the Buccaneers emerged victorious. The two teams experienced a contradictory fate in 2020, but that’s definitely not a decisive factor for today’s result.

S’fiso Hlanti of Bidvest Wits during the Absa Premiership 2019/20 soccer match between Bidvest Wits and Orlando Pirates at Moses Mabhida Stadium, Durban on September 21, 2019 @Howard Cleland / BackpagePix

Nedbank Cup results

Kaizer Chiefs were one of the victorious teams in the Nedbank Cup on Saturday when they defeated the first division team Royal Eagles to advance to the next round.

Maritzburg United, Amavarara, Vaal University and Bloemfontein Celtic joined them, all of whom emerged victorious in the round of 16.

Samir Nurkovic of Kaizer Chiefs during the Nedbank Cup final 32 matches between Kaizer Chiefs and Royal Eagles on February 8, 2020 at FNB Stadium, Soweto, Pic Sydney Mahlangu / BackpagePix

Super rugby results

It was an almost perfect weekend for South African teams in Super Rugby, and the only team that ended on the losing side did so through their countrymen.

The Bulls suffered a 13-0 loss to the Stormers in a match that followed a close 27:20 win by the Lions against the Reds. The Sharks were also on the winning side on Friday when they celebrated an impressive 42:20 win over the Highlanders away at Forsyth Barr Stadium.