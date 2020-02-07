CSA and SACA agree on a consultation on the restructuring of domestic cricket

Cricket SA (CSA) and the SA Cricketers’ Association (Saca) have agreed on a consultation process regarding the review and possible restructuring of domestic cricket in South Africa.

This follows the decision of the CSA Members’ Council on January 31 to overturn the previous decision to restructure domestic cricket into a first-class structure with 12 members.

SACA agrees to close the CSA case

In return, Saca has withdrawn its application to the High Court because it and CSA have entered into a confidential settlement agreement.

The agreement meets Saca’s requirement to be consulted under the July 2018 recognition and procedural agreement, which remains valid, binding, and enforceable between SACA and CSA.

“This confirms that we have resumed our partnership relationship with Saca,” said Jacques Faul, deputy CEO of CSA. As we all know, our players are our greatest asset and it is important that they be consulted when their careers are affected.

“It is an important part of the process to encourage them to stay in our system rather than looking for opportunities abroad.

“The goal is to complete the consultation process by the end of June 2020.”

Omphile Ramela (President of Saca) said:

“It is a good day for cricket in South Africa. It is important that the relationship between CSA and Saca is constructive. This agreement will bring stability and clarity to the players and is a step in the right direction.”

Andrew Breetzke (CEO of Saca) commented:

“The relationship between Saca and CSA has been characterized by open hostility in the past 12 months. The annulment of the member’s council decision and the subsequent settlement of the court request will allow Saca to speak constructively with CSA about the many challenges cricket is currently facing in South Africa.

“Players remain the key players in the game, and it is imperative that their interests be protected in addressing these challenges.”

– African News Agency (ANA), edited by Michael Sherman