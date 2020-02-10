Cryptic Colts Tweet Signaling Andrew Luck Return?

Does a cryptic Colts tweet from Jim Irsay sign a return from Andrew Luck?

That is the question fans in Indianapolis have this week.

The owner of the Colts sent an intriguing message on Sunday that many loyal fans were scratching their heads.

“Colts Nation – The Horseshoe is good Luck … between 2006-2012 / 6 short years … 2 Home AFC Championship wins and hosts an L.O.S. Super Bowl … as Dylan says, “We can’t help it … if we’re lucky” … and the beat continues – Temptation, “he tweeted.

The expectations were high for the Colts who were on their way last year. Many assumed that the quarterback, Luck, would at least turn the organization into a duel with a playoff competition for horses.

Then Luck abruptly retired and sent shock waves throughout the NFL.

Colts Nation- The Horseshoe is good Luck … between 2006-2012 / 6 short years … 2 Home AFC Championship wins and hosts an L.O.S. Super Bowl … as Dylan says, “We can’t help it … if we’re lucky” … and the rhythm continues – Temptations✌🏼

– Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) 9 February 2020

Without luck the Colts went 7-9 and missed the late season completely.

With that in mind, some wondered if Irsray’s tweet, which called the word “Happiness,” was perhaps a sign that the quarterback might be considering a return.

Others wondered if it might be a hint that unlimited free agent Tom Brady, who is affiliated with Indianapolis, may come to town.

Somehow Irsay will probably be forced to clarify what his tweet was about in the coming days.

But if it’s really a hint that Luck will return to the NFL next season, that would be the biggest football news of the year – no questions asked.

Related: Miami Dolphins, Detroit Lions Discuss about Big Trade