Crop video with the Windows 10 Photos app

If you have recorded a video with your phone or digital camera and you have received a very long video, or if you want to cut off unwanted images, you do not have to spend money or install complicated third-party tools.

The Windows 10 Photos app contains a powerful video editor with which you can easily crop one or more parts of a video.

In this Windows 10 guide, we guide you through the steps to crop videos using the Photos app.

Trim a video with the Photos app

Follow these steps to crop a video with Photos on Windows 10:

Open photos. Click on the video that you want to edit. Click on the Edit and create in the top right corner and select the Trim option. Source: Windows Central Use the white (right and left) pins to select the part of the video that you want to crop. Use the blue pin to scrub the images to check if you cut the right section. Source: Windows Central Click on the Save a copy button in the upper right corner.

After you complete the steps, the Photos app processes the video and you get a cropped version of the file with only the portion you want to keep. However, the function will not edit the original video. Instead, it creates a new file with the new images.

If you want to save some space, after completing the cropping and making sure that the video is satisfactory, remove the original video from the ‘Collections’ Photos tab.

Crop multiple parts of a video with Photos

Although you cannot edit multiple parts of the video with the trimming option, you can use the video editing tool to perform this task.

Follow these steps to crop multiple parts of a video:

Open photos. Click on the select button in the upper right corner. Source: Windows Central Check the video that you want to edit. Click on the New video button on the toolbar. Select the New video project option. Source: Windows Central Enter a name for the project. Click on the OK button. Source: Windows Central Select the video clip on the Storyboard. Click on the crack button on the toolbar. Source: Windows Central Select the section with the first part of the video that you want to crop. Source: Windows Central Click on the Done button. Select the remaining part of the video. (Usually the one on the right.) Click on the crack button again. Source: Windows Central Select the section with the second part of the video that you want to crop. Source: Windows Central Click on the Done button. Repeat steps no. 12 through 15 to partition the entire video. Select the first split clip on the Storyboard. Click on the Trim button on the toolbar. Source: Windows Central Use the blue pins to adjust the cropping portion of the video. Source: Windows Central Quick tip: When cropping the video, make sure that you only move the pins inwards, as if you were moving the right pin outwards, you can change the previous split settings for the clip. Click on the Play button to preview the clip. Click on the Done button. Repeat steps no. 17 through 21 to crop the remaining clips. Click on the Play button from the preview section. Click on the Complete video button in the upper right corner. Source: Windows Central Use the “Video quality” drop-down menu and select the quality of the video. For example, 1080p high (recommended). In the ‘Move options’ section, check the box Use hardware-accelerated encryption option (if available). Click on the Export button. Source: Windows Central Select the destination folder. For example, Pictures folder. Click on the Export button.

After you complete the steps, the Photos app will process the project and only create a new video with the parts you trimmed.

We focus this guide on the steps to crop a video, but the Photos app offers many features for creating a video project. You can learn more using our comprehensive guide to everything you need to know to use the video editing tool that comes with Photos.

