Critics destroy “absurd” plan to “garish” Trump to lead the architectural style for all new federal buildings – Raw Story

This article has been paid for by Raw Story subscribers. No subscriber?

Try us and go ad-free for $ 1.

Would you rather give a one-time tip? Click here.

Terry H. Schwadron

In a fascinating article, The New York Times shared the news that the Trump government is proposing an executive White House to decide on architectural style for all new federal buildings – to make them resemble the classic style of the White House itself.

It is less the choice in architecture itself that stands out, but the fact that the White House believes there must be a unique approach to Donald Trump, a man who has proven to be as uninterested in art as possible. But architecture? I think if Trump sees himself as an expert.

Will the White House then insist on golden curtains?

By taking a “classical” approach inspired by Greek and Roman architecture, Trump would immediately underline a kind of “conservative” approach to architecture and enhance the creativity of the nation’s architects trying to match form and function of a new building.

Moreover, it’s a bit late for a call for uniformity, isn’t it? Do we think the Smithsonian Institute (which is exempt) and the Air and Space Museum were designed by the same person? Or should it have been?

The Times described a draft of an executive order called “Making Federal Buildings Beautiful Again” led by the National Civic Art Society, a non-profit group that believes that contemporary architecture “has created a built environment that is degraded and dehumanizing.” govern the design of office buildings, headquarters and courthouses, or any federal building project that is contracted through the General Services Administration that costs more than $ 50 million.

Hey, Mr. President, don’t stop here. You could just as easily dictate that all paintings are now portraits or landscapes in figurative styles, that all music is Kid Roc-inspired knockoffs, that all films have a G rating and that they all call you positive at least once.

*

This president has distinguished himself by turning his back on the annual Kennedy Center awards for performing artists, by reducing money from his presidency National Endowment for the Arts to zero until it is destroyed by Congress, by the greatest physical architectural statement by this government as a wall to prevent immigrants from accessing the southern border.

This is what the architectural whisperers said: “For too long, architectural elites and bureaucrats have mocked the idea of ​​beauty, shamelessly ignored public opinion on style, and have quietly spent tax money on building ugly, expensive and inefficient buildings,” Marion said. Smith, the chairman of the group. “This executive order gives voice to the 99 percent – the ordinary American people who don’t like what our government has built.”

The executive order would instead give the national aesthetic opinion to D0nald Trump, the man who brought us the Trump towers and other buildings that are known for their showiness.

Architects told The Times that this suppresses creativity and gives the president power that does not belong to him. The Times quoted Roger Lewis, architect and retired professor of architecture. “At the most fundamental level, it is a complete restriction of freedom of expression. This idea that the White House has sufficient expertise or knowledge or understanding of architecture and design to enable them to demand that all federal buildings be classically designed is absurd. “

Trump has criticized the headquarters of the Federal Bureau of Investigation on Pennsylvania Avenue, whose appearance has criticized Trump as a brutalist. In the National Gallery of Art, one building from 1940 reflects the classical style, and one completed in 1978 is triangular and more modern.

*

In fact, the executive order would set a high bar to get approval for any style other than the classic one, which requires approval by a presidential “re-beautification” commission and ultimately good by the White House.

According to The Times, the order also accuses the Government’s Design Excellence Program, which is leading the federal government’s building program to encourage the proliferation of modern styles, arguing that “the federal government has largely stopped building beautiful buildings that the American people want to look at or to work in. “

The design assignment from the administration, which was obtained by The New York Times, suggests an abrupt reversal of that ethos: “Classic and traditional architectural styles have proven their ability to inspire such respect for our system of self-government. Its use must be encouraged. “

The style of Trump with its own personal characteristics favors gilt furniture, marble floors and a floral Louis XIV style. But two of his more famous business projects, including the Trump towers at Columbus Circle in New York City and the Trump tower in Chicago, were built with modernist influences, The Times noted.

I agree with Michael Kimmelman, the architecture critic of The Times, who said: “Just to feel this argument feels humiliating”, and added: “Who knows what classicism means in the end, but the design sequence makes it terribly primitive and small.’

From where I am, the discussion of an architectural-style executive order fits in perfectly with current efforts to stifle all the thoughts that challenge Trump’s individuality. In TrumpWorld there is no reason for specialized knowledge or even appreciation, no science or artwork that can surpass the top of the Trump, and a need to lean heavily on recreating past decisions.

The only good news in the proposed execution sequence is that Trump has not insisted on beautifying his name when building fronts.

This article has been paid for by Raw Story subscribers. No subscriber?

Try us and go ad-free for $ 1.

Would you rather give a one-time tip? Click here.