Crisis VRigade will soon offer 3-player co-op support for PC and PSVR

Crisis VRigade fans no longer have to deal with the extremely tough levels of the game alone. As long as you have a PC, you don’t.

The first person shooter has just received support for the co-op online multiplayer mode for up to three players on Steam and remains in early access. This way, you can play through the game’s existing missions with friends, which will come in handy for overcoming Hell mode. Developer Sumalab also confirmed that PSVR will soon get cooperative support.

Over on Twitter, we asked the developer if the update could also be available for Quest. “We need to do an important development for Quest (performance issues) so that we can try releasing the game on the official store,” said a member of the team.

Crisis VRigade is a Time Crisis style shooter in which players are cast as members of an elite SWAT team. In each level they conquer swaths of enemies, crouch and lean nearby for cover. In hell mode of the game you get a bullet and you’re against the clock too. It is easy to understand why you want to take a friend to fight.

We recently tried the game on Quest. It’s a really entertaining arcade shooter that explains why SideQuest is the most downloaded app.

Elsewhere, Sumalab is still working on the announced sequel, Crisis VRigade 2, which may be released later this year.

Are you watching VRigade’s co-op support this weekend? Let us know in the comments below!