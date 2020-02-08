A UK court sentenced former Pakistani cricketer Nasir Jamshed to 17 months in prison for helping prepare for a Pakistan Super League (PSL) game in Dubai in February 2018.

A Manchester Crown Court judge pronounced the verdict after the former cricket team opener pleaded guilty to bribing other cricketers as part of an attempted coup against Twenty20.

The 33-year-old Jamshed initially denied the charges, but later pleaded guilty during a court hearing in the first week of December 2019 in Manchester, north-west England.

The court also detained two other men, Yousef Anwar and Mohammed Ijaz, for 40 and 30 months, respectively, after admitting to giving PSL players financial benefits to make them perform inappropriately because they are not competitive at playing good Faith.

Jamshed was arrested last February with Yousef Anwar and Mohammed Ijaz in an investigation by the National Crime Agency (NCA). From 2008 to 2015, he played 48 one-day international matches for Pakistan and two friendly matches.

How was corruption discovered?

The prosecutor informed the court that a covert police officer found evidence by pretending to be a member of a corrupt betting group.

The policeman’s efforts then led to an attempted solution being found in the Bangladeshi Premier League (BPL) in late 2016 and an actual solution to the PSL in February 2017.

In both cases, an opening batsman in the Twenty20 tournaments had agreed not to get runs from the first two balls of an over against payment. The player signaled at the start of the game that the fix was activated. They typically charge £ 30,000 per fix, half of which goes to the player.

The woman’s warm letter after her husband was detained

Minutes after the court sentenced Jamshed, his wife Dr. Samara Afzal sent a sincere letter about the pain her family was going through and advised other players not to get involved in “corruption”.

“Today is the most difficult day of my life when Nasir begins his prison term and I am thinking about what to say to my 4-year-old,” she wrote. “I had a need to write this in the hope that others would learn from Nasir’s mistakes and that no one would experience the pain we had in the past 3 years,” she said.

She also said: “Nasir could have a bright future if he worked hard and dedicated himself to the sport that gave him so much, but he took a shortcut and lost everything: his career, status, respect and his Freedom. He had British citizenship and played country cricket and he threw his chance away.

“He would do anything to turn the clock back and not lose everything, especially his daughter, to whom he is very close, but it is too late for him. I hope that all cricketers see his example as a deterrent to corruption,” added them added.

“International cricket can probably earn more than me as a doctor, so I can’t understand the need to participate in corruption. I know that one person in Pakistan is expected to take care of a dozen others, but that doesn’t justify it Corruption: Praying for your country is a privilege and not a claim that, as we have seen, can be claimed at any time.

“I hope and pray that no other cricketer will be lured into this temptation for money and that no family will have to endure the pain and humiliation we have endured and continue to do so.”

She wrote that she was aware that there are too many family financial expectations in Pakistan, but nothing justifies corruption.