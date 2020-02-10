Crash Bandicoot may soon be coming to mobile devices

Crash Bandicoot may be coming to mobile devices soon. A recent post on Twitter has revealed a handful of images for the potential game.

At the moment there does not seem to be an official name for it. It also seems to have been developed and published by King. The same company behind hugely popular games such as Candy Crush Saga.

This should not be a surprise, as Activision is king and Activision was the publisher of the recently released Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy that was launched on PS4.

Activision also noted in its profit call last week that it would focus much more on creating mobile games based on some of its popular franchises. With reference to the success of Call of Duty Mobile as part of that decision.

So far, there is no official announcement from King on Twitter or other social channels. And there seems to be no confirmation about the release of the game yet, so it is not clear how far the development can be.

The Crash Bandicoot mobile game will be an endless runner

Crash Bandicoot on phones may not be such a bad idea. That is if the game more or less stays true to its roots and appeals to both old and new fans.

That and if it was not plotted by King, which many people seem to be against. As far as gameplay is concerned, it looks like it’s going to be an endless runner. At least for the core part of the content.

In the attached images that were discovered, one of them says that players can “run, jump and slide”, which is definitely something you do in the original games. The difference here is that this definitely seems to be a car runner.

While in the console games you can move the character freely, and there are bosses and such. Something that may or may not be present in this specific game.

Is there a technician for building a base?

Crash like a car runner / endless runner doesn’t seem so bad. It implements at least part of the game play mechanics of the console games.

There will also be a basic mechanic. However, it is unclear to what extent players can communicate with this part of the game. However, one of the images notes that you can build and expand your base.

So there will probably be missions and other content for players to pick up and use. And the bigger your base becomes, there will probably be more things to do.

If there are endless runners who can capture core gamers from other platforms, then they should be with iconic characters from games on those platforms. However, that does not always work.

Square Enix discovered that when it released an endless runner years ago based on the Final Fantasy VII highway pursuit. Admittedly, it was a pretty fun game, but many players didn’t see it that way, and it was eventually taken offline for a year or two after it was only launched in Japan due to lack of success.

There is nothing to indicate that the same thing would happen here. And King has a track record in releasing some extremely popular mobile games.

When and when this Crash Bandicoot game is launched, it’s probably a free title. With in-game micro transactions for currency exchange. That’s probably what some players don’t like, because many free games feel like cash.

research by myself and @Motwera

It seems that this game can be registered NOW.

The way the link was found was by searching the name on FB after he had previously been a fan of the FB page linked to Brazilian ads. Https://t.co/98Qq3jkJCZ pic.twitter.com/AE6bPek4rq

– JumpButton (@jumpbuttoncb) 7 February 2020