Cowboys Star makes a surprising decision for 2020

A Cowboys star made a surprising 2020 decision this week.

Linebacker Sean Lee has decided to play next season.

Many speculations that Lee would consider retirement given his countless health problems in recent years, but apparently that is not the case.

It is undeniable that the 33-year-old is enormously talented, but injury issues have hindered him enormously in recent years.

This led some to speculate that he could stop it before the 2020 season starts.

So no.

In a recent report, IFL insider NFL Network reported that Lee persisted as an NFL player.

The star linebacker tests a free agency, but is more than welcome at a reunion with the Cowboys if the right situation occurs.

“Cowboys LB Sean Lee, 33 years old, is playing in 2020, says his agent MikeMcCartney7,” tweet Rapoport.

“Considering how strong Lee finished last season – double-digit tackles in two of his last five games – this makes sense. He will test a free agency, but can also return to Dallas. “

In the course of a 10-year NFL career, Lee has played a total of 109 outings. He started in 90 of them. During that period he also got two Pro Bowls and received a First Team All Pro nod.

In Lee’s six seasons, he received at least 80 outfits. He also recorded 14 picks for his career.

Unfortunately Lee was also injured a lot. Over the last three years, Lee has served nine or more outings on three different occasions.

It remains to be seen whether new head coach Mike will bring McCarthy Lee back next season or whether the star linebacker is suitable for someone new in 2020.

