Cowboys sign Star to record-setting contract

The Dallas Cowboys sign a star for a record contract, it seems.

Cornerback Byron Jones is reportedly about to become the highest paid player in his position.

The 27-year-old is one of several free agents with whom Dallas has to figure out what to do in the coming weeks.

According to Sheil Kapadia of The Athletic, Dallas and Jones are approaching a deal that will make him the richest paid corner in the competition.

At present, Miami Dolphins corner Xavien Howard is the top earning corner in the NFL with $ 15 million a year.

That will change soon.

Dallas is struggling to give Jones or Amari Cooper the kind of payday they’re looking for, and it looks like they’ve chosen Jones.

Marcus Peters’ new deal with the Baltimore Ravens pays him around $ 14 million a year, so that’s the word for Jones.

With that in mind, he will probably command something in the $ 16 or $ 17 million range. As a Pro Bowler and second-team All-Pro player in 2018, his resume speaks for itself.

Of course Jones took a small step back in 2019 – but not one that should have a significant impact on his payday.

He generally recorded 46 tackles, six pass deflections and one forced clumsy last season.

Unfortunately, he also failed to record an interception for the second consecutive season.

“He is a starting caliber NFL corner,” Vice President Will McClay said recently.

“A really good player. We need to find out what its financial value is and whether it suits us. “

With all the attention currently being focused on the re-signing of quarterback Dak Prescott, Jones has flown a bit under the radar. That said, the Cowboys have $ 77 million available cap space, so somehow a deal is closed.

