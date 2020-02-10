Cowboys Coach chooses between Tom Brady and Dak Prescott

Cowboy coach Mike McCarthy recently chose between Tom Brady and Dak Prescott.

His choice? The younger, sprier quarterback.

Recently, the Dallas Dallas legend Michael Dallas appeared on the radio and noted that the rumors that Brady might come to the Cowboys were more legitimate than many thought.

In his estimation, however, there is no guarantee that the organization would do the same if Dallas could sign Brady.

Why? Because according to Irvin McCarthy, a young quarterback in Prescott prefers a six-fold Super Bowl champion who will turn 43 in a few months.

Irvin appeared on WEEI last week and said he had a “shocking” conversation with some “very important people” about a possible union of Brady-Cowboys.

So I asked a team resource about this as a hypothetical 2 weeks ago because I was curious why Dallas would not at least consider the possibility given recent changes. The answer I received? McCarthy would be more inclined to work with a younger QB and to develop him in Dallas, but 🤷🏼‍♀‍ https://t.co/uLxs9y9EcC

– Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) 9 February 2020

Now that Brady is joining Dallas, it suddenly becomes a realistic proposition. NFL Network insider Jane Slater decided to see if the Cowboys would prefer Prescott or Brady if they could get one.

“So I asked a team resource about this as a hypothetical 2 weeks ago because I was curious why Dallas would not at least consider the possibility given recent changes,” she tweeted.

“The answer I received? McCarthy is more likely to want to work with a younger QB and to develop him in Dallas. “

At first sight, McCarthy’s thinking makes sense. He has a long-term deal with the Cowboys, and Prescott is the kind of quarterback where you can build a franchise.

Conversely, Brady is a hired gun at this stage of his career. You can bring him into a season and try to fight for a Super Bowl – but you make a risky bet.

If Brady doesn’t win a title for you, you not only have paid an outdated quarterback $ 30 million, you also lost Prescott.

All signs indicate that Prescott will eventually come to terms with the Cowboys for a new deal. But if he doesn’t, Brady as Plan B is not the worst in the world.

Related: Broncos Get Honest About Drew Lock, Joe Flacco